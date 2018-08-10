How To Make A Profitable Podcast

Podcasts are bigger than ever. Not only have 64% of Americans heard of podcasts, 44% have actually taken the time to sit down and listen to one. That's approximately 124 million people, with 26% of Americans listening to podcasts on a dedicated basis monthly (and one-third of those people are aged 25-54).

What does that mean for people with companies or folks trying to launch their own brand (and, quite possibly — you)? There's an audience out there willing and ready to listen to your message. In 2018 alone, 48 million more people listen to podcasts weekly versus the last year, in 2017. Plus, 80% of those people take the time to listen to all or most or each episode that they start.

So, where to start? This How To Start A Podcast Bundle feat. John Lee Dumas includes four courses and 10.5 hours of content to get you started — here's what's included in the bundle:

Power Your Podcast with Storytelling

How do you develop content in an organic, authentic way that's compelling and addictive? Good question. It takes some time and practice to learn the art of masterful storytelling — which isn't as much about talking like you're reciting an old-school literature lesson, but more like you're taking the listener with you on a journey.

Start Your Profitable Podcast & Build a Brand

How do you actually make your podcast profitable, and build your brand while you're at it? Part of it has to do with developing an authentic voice — then conveying the messages of the companies that support you through advertising in that winning voice. For example, most podcasts use what are called "native ads" — the host of the podcast (you) pitches the product in a fun, conversational way (still using the preferred language of the brand), and usually gives a coupon code as an incentive to shop and track sales.

Essential Storytelling Techniques with Producers from 'Snap Judgment'

Snap Judgement is a podcast from the pros at NPR Radio, showcasing the opinions the storytelling skills of Public Radio Talent Quest winner Glynn Washington. Listeners are challenged to view the world through a whole different perspective — and there's really no better person to learn the art of dynamic storytelling from.

Podcasting 101

Beyond just the storytelling and brand dynamic, there are also essential things anyone looking to launch a podcast needs to know about the technical setup required to successfully run one. From low-maintenance to high-maintenance techniques, there's something to learn for everyone.

Start captivating an international audience with your stories and perspective today: get this How To Start A Podcast Bundle feat. John Lee Dumas for $49.​





