Everyone Wants To Be A Billionaire, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Silicon Valley just freaking loves money, soon they'll own the government but maybe it doesn't have to be this way.

It's not crazy to read Corey Pein's first-hand account of trying to make it in Silicon Valley, and think, "Huh, I think I've read this all before." The accounts of shady room-sharing arrangements, the grating ultra-positive doublespeak and the collective delusion of an entire industry that their website that is changing the world is doing it on the backs of an underpaid and overworked freelance labor force — it's all there!

The initial thought would be: Who needs another 4,000 words on why the tech industry sucks? Sure! But isn't the fact that we've been reading the same excoriating look into the dark heart of the Bay Area for the better part of a decade is a little alarming? I remember being in the Bay Area the week that Facebook went public. I know more than one person who couldn't fathom why anyone would want to invest in a website that "doesn't produce anything." Not more than six years later, Mark Zuckerberg appears in front of the Senate to assure them that his website did not in fact influence a presidential election.

If there's one thing to pull from Zuckerberg's testimony it's that meaningful regulation of the tech industry is going to be, at best, ceremonial. So where does all of this end?

Is the market going to correct itself like it did back in 2001? There's too much VC cash, not enough companies going public and too many lessons learned for that to happen again. That companies like Facebook, Amazon or Uber — or even the ideas behind them — would ever go belly-up seems almost impossible to imagine.

Just what, exactly should we expect when companies become so large, so sprawling that the very nature of how they work seems to be beyond the comprehension of our own political leaders?

[The Guardian]

Well, Jacob Silverman over at the Baffler maps out one possible future: the tech companies just become the de-facto government. When the companies are just so widespread, so fabulously wealthy, so entwined within the fabric of everyone's lives that to not acknowledge their influence on the populace would border on delusion.

In a way, we're almost entering a rebirth of feudalism. Where in the past feudal lords asserted their power through ownership of the land, our new digital lords are asserting theirs by owning, well, cyberspace. Just as existing in a place meant you were stricken to the local peasantry, existing online means offering up yourself to the Lord Zuckerbergs and Bezos' of the world.

Our future of being beholden to the whims of our Tech Lords isn't over the horizon. It's here. Just looking at the information that Facebook has on you is proof positive of who really has the power. The battle has already been decided. None of us are deleting Facebook. None of us are weaning ourselves off of G Suite. Amazon's deals are just too good to pass up. Soon we'll be praising our benevolent lords for granting us the privilege of wishing our friends happy birthday.

[The Baffler]

If you have sorta been spiraling out of control over the past few weeks over just how much, I don't know, intractable this all seems, then Noah Kulwin's interview with digital rights activist Richard Stallman (while not exactly the cooling balm you may be seeking) is a welcome reality check to the core cause of all of this: data ownership.

Stallman, rightfully, points out that we would have not have gotten to here had people not willingly offered up their personal information to companies. But he lays the blame not on the public, but on that of the companies, and moreso, the government for not identifying — or perhaps more accurately — not paying attention, to the issues surrounding the simple act of keeping tabs on folks.

With four sentences, weeks of confusing headlines suddenly snap into focus. "Companies are collecting data about people," he tells Kulwin. "We shouldn't let them do that. The data that is collected will be abused. That's not an absolute certainty, but it's a practical, extreme likelihood, which is enough to make collection a problem."

If half the battle is consumer education on how their data can be taken advantage of, then the other half is getting people mad enough to force their elected officials into action. Which thankfully, to some degree, is nothing new.

[Select All]