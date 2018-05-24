How Secure Is Your Smartphone?

It’s hard to go one week without a new leak, breach or privacy blunder making headlines. We, the consumers, have finally caught on that if we want our data to be safe, we have to do it ourselves.

We spend so much time on our phones, so mobile apps are an obvious place to start. But wading through the murky waters of app store scams is tricky and time consuming. There are thousands of privacy-minded apps to choose from, with various functions and ranging effectiveness. So, which to choose? Which one works? Which one is worth the space on your phone?? Calm down, friend. We’ve done the work for you. Here are the five essential privacy apps you should download to your smartphone right now.

The first app on our list is also the most vital. IPVanish is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) subscription service, compatible with both iOS and Android (and for some reason, Windows Phone). IPVanish encrypts the internet connection on your smartphone and funnels your traffic through a secure, remote server. This is especially important when you use a free Wi-Fi hotspot where there is no security. The encryption process turns your mobile activity into unreadable code, preventing network onlookers from seeing your browser history, texts, emails, and app data.

Like its name describes, the IPVanish app hides your IP address when you connect to a server. Crucially, IPVanish allows you to select from over 1,000 servers in more than 60 countries around the world. Not only does this secure your data, but it also allows you to appear as though you’re accessing the web from the server’s location.

iOS and Android are far and away the most popular smartphone operating systems. Unfortunately, their default encryption settings are horribly inconsistent with one another. These discrepancies place text communications at risk; luckily, there’s an easy fix. Encrypted messaging services are a hot commodity, and while WhatsApp and Telegram remain popular, we prefer Signal. The free private messenger is available for both iOS and Android users.

Signal encrypts texts from end-to-end directly within the app. What sets it apart, however, is its superior coding. Developed by Open Whisper Systems, Signal benefits from a highly-secure custom encryption protocol. The protocol is open-source, allowing it to be closely vetted and subsequently, praised by the cryptography community.

You’re probably aware that search engines and third parties track you across the web. But if you’re looking for safer browsing options, incognito mode sadly isn’t going to cut it. Instead, try a private browsing app like Brave. Brave is free, available for both iOS and Android. And if you’re worried that it won’t measure up to your current browser of choice, don’t fret. Brave is easy-to-use and lightning-quick.

Brave’s speedy performance is due in large part to its security features. The open-source app disables both ads and trackers, so it isn’t slowed down by intrusive functions. Frighteningly, Brave shows you a real-time summary of the number of ads and trackers it protects your from. This serves as a stark reminder that you should never use your old browser again.

While a private browser like Brave is a great start, smartphone advertising is a sophisticated adversary; it never hurts to have more than one privacy tool in your arsenal. Enter Adguard, a catch-all solution for both iOS and Android. iPhone users can enjoy Adguard protection for a one time fee of $1.99, while Android owners can purchase an annual subscription at $9.95.



Those costs are miniscule compared to the benefits Adguard provides. While Brave secures you at the browser-level, Adguard prevents ads from appearing on your entire device, including videos, games, and other apps. This has the secondary effect of faster load times. In addition, Adguard lets you to set custom filters, so you can choose what gets blocked and what doesn’t.

Internet users are all too familiar with the wide range of password constraints that must be met to create accounts. Some stipulate at least one uppercase letter, some require numbers, and/or special characters. But unfortunately, there is no universal standard; this makes password management tedious. LastPass, however, solves your password problems entirely.

LastPass is a free app available on both iOS and Android that saves and enters your password for you. It also protects your passwords with encryption, and requires you to complete two-factor authentication to sign into your accounts. This can be done in a variety of ways, such as one-tap push notifications, or SMS verification codes.





