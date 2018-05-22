BRB, MOVING TO CLEVELAND

How Big Of A House You Can Buy For $200K In Major US Cities, Visualized

If you're a millennial, chances are good that you're not looking to own a home anytime soon — more likely you're trying to pay your rent, make your student loan payments and generally keep your head above water. But let's take a brief break from reality to ask: If you were planning to buy a home, where would you get the most house for your money?

We all know real estate is more expensive in certain coastal cities — New York, DC, San Francisco and Los Angeles, for instance — than in other parts of the country. But it's striking to see just how much more expensive. PropertyShark used its own data on median home size, combined with Census data on median home price, to calculate how many square feet you can afford with $200,000 (the approximate median home price) in some of the country's biggest cities. Seeing PropertyShark's visualization of just how much more space you can get for $200,000 in Cleveland than Manhattan is enough to make New Yorkers question their life choices.

 

Here's the same info in map form:

 

So, yeah. If you want the biggest imaginary house for your imaginary buck, avoid the coasts and do your imaginary real-estate hunt in the middle of the country.

[PropertyShark]

