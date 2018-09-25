How Much You Have To Earn To Buy A House In The 50 Biggest US Cities, Mapped

We often talk about how it's harder to buy a house on a median salary now than in previous decades, but the question is — just how much do you have to earn to afford a house in the US these days, especially in the cities where real estate is more expensive?

Using figures crunched by mortgage research site HSH, HowMuch created a map that helps us take stock of the annual salary required to buy a median-priced house in 50 of the US's biggest cities:

What immediately jumps out from this map is the large disparity between the required annual incomes in west coast cities like San Jose and San Francisco versus in cities in the country's midsection, such as Cleveland and Oklahoma City. In San Jose, the city where you have to earn the most in the US to afford a median home, the required salary is $274,623. That's seven times more than the annual income needed for cities like Pittsburgh and Cleveland, two of the most affordable cities on the map.

So based on the figures from this map, our advice to potential homeowners is, um, avoid the coasts? And whatever you do, don't go out west.

[HowMuch]