How Much Child Care Costs In Each State, Mapped

Child care is already, on average, extremely expensive in the US, but the prices in certain states and districts have really gone through the roof these days.

​According to this map from Playground Equipment, Washington DC has the highest child care costs in the whole country. It costs $1,886 a month to pay for child care and only 9.4% of families in the district can afford it. Second to DC is Massachusetts, which has an average monthly cost of child care of $1,422.

Somewhat surprisingly, daycare costs are also high in Minnesota, the third most expensive state in the country when it comes to child care. A minimum wage worker in the state would have to work full-time for at least 40 weeks to be able to afford a year of child care:

Ironically, despite the high costs of child care, GlassDoor estimates that a child care worker's average income only comes down to about $24,146 a year. And Playground Equipment points out that child care workers' families are more than twice as likely to be living in poverty compared to other families.





[Playground Equipment]