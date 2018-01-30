DAMN, APPLE

How Much Money The US's Wealthiest Companies Make Every Second, Visualized

​Apple makes an absurd amount of money every year, so much that it's almost hard to comprehend. But what if we looked at how much money Apple and other big companies made every second? 

Thanks to this cool visualization from Pablo Gomez (check out the full interactive here), we can visualize that, and it's still pretty unfathomable. Here's Apple, which leads the pack: 

 


The Cupertino giant far outstrips the rest of the competition, nearly doubling up on JP Morgan in second-by-second earnings: 

 


Meanwhile, Apple does more than double up on fellow tech giant Alphabet:

 


Check out the rest of the companies by clicking through the full interactive here


