Visualizing How Many Trees There Are Compared To Humans

​There are a lot of humans on the earth — over 7.5 billion, currently. Unsurprisingly, there are more trees than there are humans, but it can be hard to grasp just how big the Earth is and how many trees it supports. This graphic, based on the results of a paper published in Nature, tries to put it in perspective. Basically speaking, there are around 3 trillion trees, or 400 trees for every one of Earth's 7.5 billion humans:







[Neil Kaye via Reddit]