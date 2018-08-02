CAN'T AFFORD THAT SWISS LIFE

How Many Days' Worth Of Food You Can Buy With $100 In Different Cities, Charted

If you think living in a US city like New York or San Francisco is expensive, you're right — but turns out it's not as expensive as living in a Swiss city like Zurich or Bern.

Using data from Numbeo, Reddit user eyeball1234 put together a chart that shows how many days' worth of groceries you can buy in cities around the world with $100. While we were expecting a disparity because of the different costs of living in each country, the range is far wider than we had anticipated. 

 

On one end of the spectrum, we have cities like Thiruvananthapuram, India and Sumy, Ukraine, where $100 can buy you 35 days' worth of groceries. On the other end, there are cities where the same amount of money will only be able to last you for a measly five days. Among the five cities in the five-days category, five are in Switzerland and the other one is Hamilton, Bermuda, the most expensive city to live in in the world, according to Numbeo.

For a higher-res version of the chart, click here.

[Reddit]

