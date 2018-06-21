How Chinese Users Navigate An Internet Dominated By Censorship

It's an open secret that the Tiananmen Square Massacre, a violent military response in 1989 by China's government to student-led protests, is verboten on China's internet. Everyone in China knows that if you try to search for the incident on Baidu, the search engine of choice in the country, the results would be both scarce and bowdlerized. Because of the heavy presence of China's web censors, most don't even bother trying to do the search in the first place.



Raymond Tsang, a PhD student currently studying in the US, is one of the few people I've talked to that has. When he was pursuing his Masters degree in China, he once tried searching for the massacre on Baidu through a friend's laptop while he was in his college library.

The result? "The whole laptop just crashed," Tsang says with a laugh. "To be fair, it could have just been the shittiness of the computer itself, but let's not rule out the possibility of the censors going into overdrive."

Funny, improbable anecdote aside, Tsang's story is also telling in that it sheds light on how omnipresent China's censors can be when it comes to the internet. According to Internet World Stats, China now has the highest number of internet users in the world, surpassing both India and the United States. When it comes to the internet itself, however, China's web landscape looks drastically different. Many websites that Americans access on a daily basis and take for granted, including Facebook, YouTube and Google, are blocked in China. The list runs so long that the topic, "Website blocked in mainland China," even has its own Wikipedia entry.

While what China's administration censors varies, ranging from the banning of ASMR videos to the blocking of search terms related to China's president, Xi Jinping, it's clear that when it comes to accessing and disseminating information, especially news of a sensitive nature, Chinese users have a distinctive way of navigating the internet that is different from their American counterparts. There's always the option of bypassing the Great Firewall of China with VPNs, but not everyone may feel the need to go through the hassle for a single news item. Instead, most of them are cognizant of the confines of the web space they occupy and are comfortable employing ways to circumvent censors. As Tsang puts it, "The censors may be there, but if someone really wanted to know something, there's no way they couldn't."

It's All About Timing

Almost everyone that I spoke to states that news of a more sensitive nature has a shorter, "catch it before it disappears" lifespan. Reportage of the Gao Yan rape case, one of the most significant news stories in China this year because it helped spur the country's #MeToo movement, began to face a crackdown from China's internet censors after it had attracted public attention. Many online articles discussing the case as well as exposés of other sexual abuse incidents were deleted, despite the fact that People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party, had also reported on (in Chinese) the case. "Just because mainstream media and the state media have covered something doesn't mean it's safe from censorship," says Tsang. "The government usually gets angsty after an issue foments too much public discussion."



To counter the administration's gag on the controversy, Chinese users began to circulate screenshots of the deleted posts in their social media circles instead. Ironically, the administration's attempts to suppress news related to the sexual assault cases only seemed to solidify their newsworthiness and pique people's curiosity regarding the subject. Everyone I spoke to was well-aware of the Gao Yan story and according to Tsang, "you know a news story is important when the government is trying to silence it."

Other than news, online discussions of controversial matters is frequently at risk of setting off government censors. Earlier this year, after news broke that Xi Jinping had abolished presidential term limits, which enables him to rule the country indefinitely, a raft of words were blocked from being posted on Weibo, one of China's largest social media platforms. To sidestep the censors, users would utilize different terms, such as the names of historical figures, particularly those associated with the brief reinstatement of a monarchy in recent Chinese history, in their discussions of Xi and his essentially becoming "a president for life." A cat-and-mouse game would persist, with commentators coming up with different terms of insinuation, censors fighting to catch on and readers consuming these discourses in their brief windows of existence. This, of course, led to the banning of seemingly innocuous words, such as "I oppose" and the letter "n," and eventually the disabling of the commentary function underneath state media posts altogether.

Michael, a Chinese biomedical researcher who did not want to use his real name, told me that he's often more interested in the online commentary surrounding the news, rather than the news itself. "There are subtle signs you look for," he explains. "If the comments underneath, for example, a Weibo news media post, seems particularly partisan, that's a tip-off that the comments on the opposing side might have been scrubbed." Another red flag to look out for is when a Weibo post has a high number of shares, but suspiciously few comments. That, for him, is a sign that the news being reported is potentially contentious, which may, in turn, cause Weibo users to execute a form of self-censorship and refrain from voicing their opinions about the matter in public.

If he wants more in-depth information on a subject, especially information that's unlikely to be found in a sanitized news post, Michael says he often turns to Zhihu, the Chinese equivalent of Quora. On Zhihu, you're more likely to find meaningful debates about political and social issues or different sources of information that might be too sensitive to air out on Weibo. However, Zhihu posts are also not immune to the panoptic surveillance of China's web monitors and might be taken down in a few days if it sparks the attention of censors. In other words, blink and you might miss it.

Kelsea, an accounting controller currently working in the US who also prefers to not use her real name, attests to the usefulness of Zhihu. She remembers that back in 2015, after the Tianjin explosions (one of the worst industrial disasters in China's history) there were many conflicting media reports circulating about the number of fatalities involved in the explosions. Rumors were that the administration was trying to keep the death toll a secret or, at the very least, as low as possible. Chinese internet users that were dissatisfied with mainstream media coverage took to Zhihu instead to inquire about the truth and a more devastating picture (in Chinese) was painted by people who reported to be locals from the Port of Tianjin, the site of the explosions.

Wendy, a project manager of a film company based in Beijing, says that it's best, however, to take the things you read on the internet with a grain of salt. Even sites like Zhihu, she says, can be filled with falsehoods and misinformation. There's even a popular Chinese online saying that skewers the fact that a great number of personal stories shared on Zhihu are fabrications.

In a way, Chinese users' relationship with the internet is perhaps not unlike the relationship American users might have with the web. There's a high degree of skepticism involved when it comes to gauging the accuracy and bias of the information being disseminated. However, unlike American users, Chinese citizens have to grapple with the forces of government control, which has only ramped up in the past few years. The silencing effect the censors have over free speech is palpable. Almost none of the people I've interviewed use their social media handles to publicly express their opinions about political or social matters. Some argue it's because of their lack of interest in such issues, a lack of interest that may be related to the larger zeitgeist of political apathy encouraged by censorship. Interviewees like Tsang have pointed out that prevailing sentiments of political apathy can be far more harmful to public discourse in the long run than the administration's more overt efforts at censorship. The real danger, Tsang says, is not the government repressing free speech, but the general atmosphere of indifference that is common among China's younger generation when it comes to politics.

Michael argues that the reluctance to discuss politics or any sensitive news online is also a means of self-preservation. "You have to be careful of what you say," he says. "If you want to make a living in China, you don't want your online activities to come back and haunt you." His concerns are especially poignant, considering last year Weibo made a push for its users to verify their accounts with their real names and there is currently a social credit system in place in China that monitors its citizens' behavior. "It's better," Michael concludes, "to err on the side of caution when it comes to posting on the internet."​