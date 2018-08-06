THE BIG APPLE

How Big Apple Is Compared To The Largest Companies In Each Country, Visualized

Last week, Apple became the first American public company to cross $1 trillion in market value, but how does the company's worth compare to the biggest companies around the world?

Using data from Forbes, personal finance site HowMuch put together a visualization that compares Apple's value with those of the most valuable company in countries around the world.

 

It's worth noting that at the time of the making of this infographic, Apple had yet to cross the seminal $1 trillion threshold. Despite this, this graph shows the iPhone maker is the largest public company in the world by a very wide margin. It is almost twice as valuable as China's Alibaba, the second-largest company on the list, and according to HowMuch, its value is bigger than all the biggest companies in Africa, South America, the Middle East and Australia and Oceania combined. So we're guessing the answer to that perennial question, "How do you like them apples?" has already been answered. It seems that we really do like them apples. A lot.

[HowMuch]

