How Much Income It Takes To Survive In Every State, Mapped

Earning enough money just to meet your basic needs and set a little extra aside for retirement and emergencies is much easier said than done. Only 67 percent of American adults are economically secure, according to a new report from the Institute for Women's Policy Research. Using data from that report, the personal finance site HowMuch put together a map showing the minimum income required for economic security in each of the 50 states and in Washington, DC. Considering that we're just talking about being able to afford housing, food, transportation, personal and household items, healthcare, modest savings and taxes, some of these numbers are pretty eye-popping.

And these income thresholds are assuming that you're getting health insurance provided through your work! If you have to buy your own health insurance plan, you need to earn even more money to keep your head above water.

Not surprisingly, it takes even more money to get by when you add kids to the mix, thanks to the cost of child care. HowMuch's map showing the minimum income required for economic security for two-parent, two-child households is even more dispiriting. (Parents have to pull in six figures combined just to enter the realm of basic economic security in New York state!)

