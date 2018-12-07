America's Household Debt Between 2003 And 2018, Visualized

Americans owe a lot of money to banks. Some of it is "good" debt, like mortgages, and some of it is "bad" debt, like credit card debt. Using numbers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Center for Microeconomic Data, the personal finance site HowMuch put together an animation showing how the composition of America's household debt has changed since 2003. And, uh, as you can tell by the image of a needle millimeters away from piercing the "bubbles," HowMuch is not super optimistic about America's ability to pay off all this debt!





The big takeaway from the visualization is that home loans still make up the lion's share of America's debt, even a decade after the mortgage crisis began. However, America's overall mortgage debt still hasn't surpassed the 2008 peak of $9.29 trillion.

Meanwhile, America's student loan debt has grown pretty steadily from $0.24 trillion in 2003 to $1.44 trillion in 2018, and student loans now make up 10.67% of America's household debt. Maybe that needle ought to be pointed directly at that ever-growing student loan bubble, which looks to us like the most likely to pop.

[HowMuch]