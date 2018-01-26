Is The New Christian Bale Movie 'Hostiles' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike and Wes Studi star in this revisionist western from director Scott Cooper ("Crazy Heart"). From the ominous tagline ("We are all Hostiles") to the disheveled state of Bale's handlebar 'stache, this film sets itself up as a proudly "no bullshit" kind of American tale. Does "Hostiles" present a nuanced take on the country's history or does it fall back on familiar tropes? Here's what the reviews say:





The Story Puts An Army Captain, An Imprisoned War Chief, And A Grieving Widow On A Tense Journey

In the year 1892, Captain Joseph J. “Joe” Blocker (Bale) is a U.S. Cavalry officer who has earned himself quite the dark reputation, having spent many years hunting and killing Native Americans in the U.S. southwest. While based out of Fort Berringer, New Mexico, Joe is ordered by his commanding officer Colonel Abraham Biggs (Stephen Lang) to escort the long imprisoned Cheyenne war chief Yellow Hawk (Wes Studi) – a man whom Joe has a personal and bloody history with – to his home in the Valley of the Bears, Montana, now that Yellow Hawk is on the verge of dying from cancer.

[ScreenRant]

A Comanche attack on white settlers leaves three children and one man dead, a homestead in flames and a suddenly widowed survivor, Rosalee Quaid, played by Rosamund Pike, crazed with grief. Discovered en route to Montana by Blocker and company, Quaid joins the men on the trail north.

[Chicago Tribune]





It's Very Violent (And Somewhat Self-Aware About That)

The director romanticizes violence while he tries to argue its corruptive influence. Characters aren’t just killed; they’re gutted and hanged. Everyone is shot twice for good measure. When Joseph’s unit fights with the Comanche bandits on their tail, they do so on horseback in close-up combat, the two sides galloping around each other like they’re playing the world’s deadliest game of polo (this scene is very effective).

[IndieWire]



The mix of violence and primeval American scenery is almost mystic, the victims screaming as they are sacrificed to the death cult of the revisionist Western. Dozens more will be butchered to appease the themes of director Scott Cooper’s script: the sin and apparent redemption of the American myth, complete with visual quotations from The Searchers.

[The A.V. Club]





Cinematographer Masanobu Takayanagi Does A Glorious Job Presenting The American West

Reuniting with cinematographer Masanobu Takayanagi, Cooper conjures brilliant imagery here, capturing the New Mexico landscape with a haunting beauty that underlines the themes of his story.

[Collider]



Cooper’s style is undeniably elegant, from its unhurried pace (in which heavily accented characters let long silences fill the space their lines) to the rich, widescreen imagery (positively stunning, its landscapes ranging far beyond the de-facto Monument Valley vistas so often seen in Westerns). Making the most of that scenery, DP Masanobu Takayanagi eschews closeups in favor of carefully blocked, painterly compositions.

[Variety]





Christian Bale And Rosamund Pike Make Their Roles Work

Fortunately, Bale and Pike are strong as ever here, and their performances are compelling enough to help carry Hostiles through its rough patches. Joe and Rosalie are both damaged and traumatized people for very different reasons, but the actors behind them make their grief feel palpable, and the connection that forms between them over the course of the narrative all the more believable.

[ScreenRant]



Bale is exceedingly well-cast as a man who holds onto his anger like a security blanket, who has become a junkie for violence.

[Vulture]

Pike continues to prove her tremendous talents with a challenging performance as a woman suffering some of the worst trauma imaginable. It’s weird to still consider Rosamund Pike underrated after landing an Oscar nomination for her towering performance in Gone Girl, but it still feels like she’s being undervalued.

[Collider]





The Recognizable Faces In The Ensemble Are Welcome Additions But Aren't Given Much To Work With

Hostiles seems less interested in character development; Bale, Studi, and Pike are all playing people who have witnessed terrible brutality and seem somewhat detached as a result. There’s a little more liveliness from the ensemble of soldiers around them, including Jesse Plemons, Timothée Chalamet, and Rory Cochrane, but only a little (and they largely exist as cannon targets for each of the drawn-out battles Blocker’s group ends up embroiled in).



[The Atlantic]



Cooper’s brilliant cast is largely wasted on broad archetypes, and his film slows to a crawl whenever its characters actually start talking to each other (the frequent campfire scenes are interminable exercises in clenched machismo).

[IndieWire]





The Film Sidelines Wes Studi And The Other Native Actors

Most of Hostiles’ 135-minute running time is devoted to Blocker finally seeing that Yellow Hawk and his fellow travelers (played by Adam Beach and Q’orianka Kilcher) are deserving of respect. An obvious realization, perhaps, but not one that comes quickly, or with much nuance.

[The Atlantic]



Along with another 2017 film, "Wind River," "Hostiles" is a welcome story that deals with Native American issues, though what would be even more welcome is Native Americans telling their own stories on the big screen.

[Houston Chronicle]

Q’orianka Kilcher, who broke out in a huge way in The New World, stars as Chief Yellow Hawk’s daughter, but she only has a handful of lines and is somewhat wasted as a simple background character. And Wes Studi, who’s proved to be an impeccable performer in a variety of films, doesn’t get a chance to show his range as Yellow Hawk and [sic] is somewhat sidelined in favor of focusing on how the violence and displacement have effected Bale’s Blocker and Pike’s Rose.

[Collider]





Ultimately, It's A 'Modern' Western That Nonetheless Rests On Old Tropes And American Mythologizing

Hostiles is a classic revisionist western, stripping away the traditional notions of good guys and bad guys on the American frontier and instead digging into the poisonous effect of decades of colonial warfare against the continent’s indigenous peoples. But though the film seeks to avoid many of the genre’s cliches, it nonetheless ends up slipping into some well-worn and dull dynamics of noble Indians teaching important lessons to their American occupiers.

[The Atlantic]



The depression of its West is only articulated through its white characters, just as mental illness at large is still mostly just a subject for white film characters to struggle through. It does this well enough, but how many more nouveau Westerns will we have to slog through until the trauma of white male violence on white males is fully excavated and picked through, and we can finally move on to how it affected everyone else?



[Vulture]

This impressively mounted, intellectually corrupt period piece isn’t your traditional Western, and clearly fancies itself a revisionist take on so many black-and-white us-vs.-them tales, in which unambiguously heroic white men protect their women and children from red-skinned enemies. But just how progressive is a movie that draws a false equivalency between individual Indian attacks and large-scale, government-sanctioned genocide?

[Variety]





TL;DR

Cooper can craft the odd moving moment, but the bigger picture eludes him—a serious problem when you’re working with a canvas as large as the American frontier.

[The A.V. Club]







Watch The Trailer



