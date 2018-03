Upsetting video out of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina shows two men being kicked out of a McDonalds after one bought the other, who was homeless, food. The act of kindness turned into an altercation when the manager called the police and claimed that both were trespassing.

Yoni Gallo, the man who bought the food and recorded the video told CNN that the McDonald's initially refused the homeless man service.

