The Saga Of The Couple Who Swindled A Homeless Man Out Of $400,000 Raised For Him On GoFundMe

​It seemed like a feel-good story: A homeless man bought a stranded woman a tank of gas with his last $20, and in return she set up a GoFundMe campaign to help him get back on his feet that ultimately raised a whopping $400,000. But like most good things on the internet, it was quickly milkshake-ducked: The man, Johnny Bobbitt Jr. (above left), is now locked in a legal battle with the woman, Kate McClure (above right), and her boyfriend, Mark D'Amico (above center). McClure and D'Amico now stand accused of giving Bobbitt only a small portion of the GoFundMe donations while recklessly spending the rest. Here's what's happening with this very sad, very 2018 story.

Last November, McClure And D'Amico Set Up A GoFundMe For Bobbitt After He Bought Her A Tank Of Gas

In an interview with Good Morning America last November — one of several national media appearances that McClure did with Bobbitt after their GoFundMe campaign went viral — McClure described the encounter that inspired her and D'Amico to set up the GoFundMe.

It was close to midnight and she was driving alone on I-95 when her car ran out of gas as she was on an exit ramp.

"I pulled over to the side of the road as far as I could and I was going to get out and walk to the nearest gas station because it was not that far away, and that's when I met Johnny," she said. "He walked up and he said, 'Get back in the car. Lock the doors. I'll be back.' I was just like, 'OK.'"

McClure couldn't believe what happened next. Bobbitt used $20 he had collected from panhandling that day to buy her gas. He even filled her car up.

[ABC News]

McClure and D'Amico set an initial fundraising goal of $10,000, but ultimately the campaign raised more than $400,000 (about $360,000 of which should have gone to Bobbitt after GoFundMe's processing fees).

A Recent Article Revealed That McClure And D'Amico Withheld The Money From A Still-Homeless Bobbitt

For months, it seemed that everything had gone as planned... but in April the Philadelphia Inquirer ran an article that hinted at discord between Bobbitt and his would-be benefactors, and on August 23 the newspaper revealed that Bobbitt was homeless again and that McClure and D'Amico had refused to give him a significant chunk of the money. Bobbitt claimed McClure and D'Amico had spent the GoFundMe money on travel, gambling and a luxury car. McClure and D'Amico claimed that Bobbitt had wasted $25,000 and stolen their possessions to buy drugs.

Bobbitt wonders how McClure, a receptionist for the New Jersey Department of Transportation, paid for the new BMW she drives and for vacations to California, Florida, and Las Vegas, as well as a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon. He also questions how much D'Amico, a carpenter, spent gambling...

As for Bobbitt, the couple said he once burned through $25,000 they gave him in less than two weeks. They said he stole from them and pawned some of their possessions for cash to feed his drug habit, allegations he denies.

[The Philadelphia Inquirer]

In a particularly damning quote, D'Amico said he'd "never" give all the GoFundMe money to Bobbitt.

D'Amico said he controls the money and did nothing wrong. "Write what you want," he said last week.

"Giving him all that money, it's never going to happen. I'll burn it in front of him," said D'Amico, who in recent months has had his own legal problems stemming from traffic offenses, a suspended driver's license, and an arrest for failing to appear in municipal court. Giving the money to someone addicted to drugs, he said, would be like "giving him a loaded gun."

[The Philadelphia Inquirer]

Eventually, Bobbitt Sued McClure And D'Amico For Fraud And Conspiracy

With the help of two pro bono lawyers, Bobbitt sued McClure and D'Amico for the missing money last week. One of Bobbitt's lawyers said that D'Amico had ignored their requests for a full accounting of the GoFundMe money and that "he's really left us with no choice but to go forward" with the lawsuit.

Documents filed in Superior Court in Mount Holly with the lawsuit seeking an injunction and monetary relief contend the couple committed fraud and conspiracy by taking for their personal use a "substantial portions of the money raised," instead of putting the funds toward getting Bobbitt off the streets, as the GoFundMe page stated. The request for an injunction also alleges that D'Amico and McClure deposited the money into personal accounts, and denied Bobbitt access to the donations.



The filing also seeks compensatory damages and interest and counsel fees, and that a "guardian ad litem" be appointed for Bobbitt. Such a person investigates what would be in the best interests for a minor child or an incapacitated adult who cannot represent his or her own interests.



[The Philadelphia Inquirer]

Now One Of Bobbitt's Lawyer Says That All Of The Money From The GoFundMe Campaign Is Gone

McClure and D'Amico were ordered by a judge to hand over all remaining funds to Bobbitt by Friday, but that didn't happen — and Bobbitt's lawyer says that's because the money is simply gone.

The attorney for Philadelphia homeless man John Bobbitt, whose act of kindness led to a $400,000 GoFundMe fundraiser to presumably help him, said all of the cash raised in his client's name is gone.



Attorney Chris Fallon said he found this out during a conference call with the attorney for Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico on Tuesday morning.

[ABC 6 Philadelphia]

The attorney for McClure and D'Amico declined to confirm that the money is gone and noted that the couple agreed to allow a forensic accountant to go through their records to determine where the money went. A judge has ordered McClure, D'Amico and Bobbitt to appear at a deposition on Monday.

GoFundMe Says It Is Working To Recover The Missing Money And Helping Bobbitt In The Meantime

A GoFundMe spokesperson has stepped in to issue a vague promise to help Bobbitt get the money that was raised for him one way or another.

Bobby Whithorne, a spokesperson with GoFundMe, said the company is working with Bobbitt's legal team to ensure he gets support — in the form of $20,000 to a bank account — while the remaining money is recovered.

"It's important to remember that our platform is backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means that in the rare case that GoFundMe, law enforcement or a user finds campaigns are misused, donors and beneficiaries are protected," GoFundMe said in a statement.



[CNN]