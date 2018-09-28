TIDES ARE A CHANGIN'

Here's The Evolution of Hokusai's Great Waves, Captured In One Glorious Tweet

Most of us probably are pretty familiar with this work, "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai:

 Wikipedia

It's one of the most iconic pieces of Japanese art known to Westerners. And that's no surprise, considering how breathtaking this print is.

As an artist and a printmaker, Hokusai had a long and illustrious career which spanned multiple decades. His style has, unsurprisingly, changed a fair bit throughout his career, even while he was depicting similar subject matters. On Twitter, tkasasagi, a researcher and Ph.D. student in Japanese literature, captures this perfectly with a tweet that showcases the different waves Hokusai drew over the years.

 

Here's a closer look of the first one, "Springtime in Enoshima," which was painted by the artist when he was 33:

 Wikipedia Commons

The second work, "View of Honmoku off Kanagawa":

 Wkipedia Commons

And then, "First Cargo Boat Battling the Waves," a print painted when the artist was 46:

 Wikiepdia Commons

And finally, "The Great Wave off Kanagawa," part of Hokusai's magnum opus, "Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji." This was painted when the artist was 72:

 Wikipedia


[Via Twitter]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WHAT WE LEARNED THIS WEEK

7 diggs
Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of what is normally the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week, it's not that. Instead, I would like to take this opportunity to talk about what's been going in the news over​ the past week, and offer you — a kind and intelligent person — some small actionable things that will make your life and the lives of others better.