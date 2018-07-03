The Highest-Paying Company In Each State, Mapped

We know how outrageous the CEO-average worker ratio pay can be — in extreme cases, 4,987 to 1 — but what about the companies that are actually giving its average employees decent wages? Using data from AFL-CIO, HowMuch created a map that shows which companies are giving their regular workers the highest salaries.

According to the map, New Jersey's NRG Yield is the highest-paying company in the US when it comes to the median salary it gives to its average employees — a whopping $964,000. That's nearly twice as much as the median salary of the second-highest paying company on the map, Nevada's VirnetX Holding Corp.

The map also reveals which sectors are the highest-paying in different states. One of the key findings of the map is that the energy sector boasts the most high-paying companies in the US and is clustered around the northern plains and the south. However, if you're really aiming high, the health sector isn't looking too shabby either. According to the list compiled by HowMuch that focused on the top 10 highest-paying companies for average workers, half of the companies are actually from the health sector and primarily consist of pharmaceutical companies. So, if you're thinking about making career changes, you know now where the money's at for an average Joe like you.

