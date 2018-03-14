Where The Highest Earners In America Live, Mapped

How much money do your neighbors make? Are they secretly millionaires? It's a normal thing to wonder about. Wonder no more — the real estate website PropertyShark has ranked and mapped out the highest-earning zip codes in America. And, uhh, it turns out there might be something to that whole coastal elite stereotype. (Click here to see the interactive map):

As you can see, the zip codes with a median income over $200,000 are largely clustered around DC, New York City and Boston — largely in the suburbs.



Of the nation's top 100 earning zip codes, 70 are located on the East Coast... New York leads the by-state ranking with 20 codes. Of those, 8 are located in Manhattan. Most of the other NY state zip codes all cover small and well-established communities in Westchester County.

Maryland and Connecticut trail New York and California, each claiming 10 spots in the ranking. New Jersey and Virginia follow, further strengthening the East's dominance, due to the well-placed DC. suburbs. The District of Columbia itself only managed to claim 1 spot in the ranking, way behind the wealthy communities around the US capital.

[PropertyShark]



It's worth noting that income doesn't necessarily translate into wealth — some of these high earners might spend every cent they earn and have nothing in the bank. But the median home prices in these zip codes are generally in the millions of dollars, which suggests that these folks are doing pretty well for themselves. So if you're ever looking for extremely rich people — for instance, because you'd like to tax them heavily to pay for public services — this map will probably help you find them.

