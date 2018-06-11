High School Pitcher Strikes Out His Friend To Advance To State Championship, Skips Celebration To Hug His Friend

High-school sports are not known for bringing out the best in people — we're looking at you, drunk dad cursing out teen referees from the bleachers — but occasionally some humanity shows its lovely face.

Such was the case at the end of a Minnesota sectionial championship game between two Minnesota high schools last Wednesday night. Mounds View pitcher Ty Koehn was facing off against Totino-Grace batter Jack Kocon, who also happens to be Koehn's friend from "all the way back when we were 13," according to Koehn. When Koehn struck Kocon out, he didn't even sneak in a fist-pump before jogging over and giving his old pal a hug.

This high school pitcher held off celebrating with his teammates so he could console his childhood friend instead.



(📹: @b757fo_jim) pic.twitter.com/tjGqoz2EPU — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 11, 2018

When consoling a childhood friend is a little more important than immediately celebrating a trip to the state championship.



(via @bringmethenews) pic.twitter.com/BSlbXMKrC2 — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 11, 2018

"I knew the game was going to keep going or it was going to end right there," Koehn told a local sports publication. "I knew I had to say something. Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated."



May we all aspire to be as pure of heart as Minnesotan student athletes.

[Jim Moberg]