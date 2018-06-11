MINNESOTA NICE IN ACTION

High School Pitcher Strikes Out His Friend To Advance To State Championship, Skips Celebration To Hug His Friend

High-school sports are not known for bringing out the best in people — we're looking at you, drunk dad cursing out teen referees from the bleachers — but occasionally some humanity shows its lovely face. 

Such was the case at the end of a Minnesota sectionial championship game between two Minnesota high schools last Wednesday night. Mounds View pitcher Ty Koehn was facing off against Totino-Grace batter Jack Kocon, who also happens to be Koehn's friend from "all the way back when we were 13," according to Koehn. When Koehn struck Kocon out, he didn't even sneak in a fist-pump before jogging over and giving his old pal a hug.


 
 

"I knew the game was going to keep going or it was going to end right there," Koehn told a local sports publication. "I knew I had to say something. Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated."

May we all aspire to be as pure of heart as Minnesotan student athletes.

[Jim Moberg]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
GO NORTH, YOUNG PEOPLE

3 diggs
​Millennials may be killing Applebee's, vacation and home ownership, but it's hard to blame them when they're lagging well behind older cohorts in wealth accumulation — largely for reasons out of their control.
NO-FUSS FILMGOING

0 diggs lithub.com
4:30 is my favorite time to go to the movies, and I've found I'm not alone in this. At 4:30 I can slip into a theater with a bottle of water. No line. Little chance it will sell out; that a tall man will, well into previews, station himself in front of me.
IT'S AJIT PAI'S WORLD NOW

1 digg The Verge
As of June 11th, the legal protections against content discrimination on the internet are gone. As far as the FCC is concerned, net neutrality is dead.