You Can Fake Your Way Back Into High School, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: A kid who nearly faked his way through high school, yet another person nearly crushed by the American healthcare system and the expanded dad rock canon.

At the outset, Daniel Riley's profile of Arthur Samarin seems like the perfect fodder for a middling-to-decent '80s feature-length comedy. Samarin, a Ukrainian university student studying abroad in Pennsylvania, loves America so much that he is willing to get adopted by a sympathetic couple and re-do high school all over again.

In all respects, it is! Riley recounts Samarin trying hard to match his style to that of the average American suburban teen. His thick accent is passed off as just the product of being from a different part of town. In fact, his oddities only made his peers embrace him more. Partially because of his drive, intelligence and, well, because Samarin had already done all of this — he became a model student and a popular fixture in the school.



Where things go south, and where the feel-good '80s comedy narrative begins to fade, is not because Samarin's intentions became corrupt. Samarin, who now is back in Ukraine, really does love America. He genuinely wanted to become an American citizen, and genuinely wanted to work hard to achieve that. No, what betrayed Samarin were the very Americans who took him in: Stephayne McClure-Potts and Michael Potts.

Obviously, both parties have different takes on what happened, but somehow we're inclined to take the word of a twentysomething who wanted to fake his way into becoming a real American. The Potts saw Samarin's desire to belong, exploited it for money and free labor, and then sold him out when Samarain tried to escape their grasp.

Doesn't get any more American than that.

[GQ]

The healthcare system in America is a tangled hellscape. And the emergency room is maybe the 9th circle of hell. This week, Vox published an analysis of emergency room bills from across the nation and found that hospitals were essentially just making up how much they would charge patients.

The central focus of the piece is around Jessica Pell, who fell and cut her ear, went to the hospital and, after learning that the plastic surgeon who was to treat her was out of network, declined treatment. She was charged $4,989 for the trouble.

While entering an ER and receiving triage from a nurse definitely costs something, the Vox piece suggests that hospitals are inflating what they charge for triage to offset more expensive treatments or failure of insurance companies to cough up treatment fees.

Now, if only there was a single organization who would take on the task of writing up a schedule of healthcare costs. Oh wait, there is. It's called medicare. If only we could get everyone on this system, perhaps there wouldn't be so much confusion on how much it costs for a nurse to see you and asses if you are dying or not.

[Vox]

One of the universal constants is the earnestness of dads. And as such, the conventional definition of dad rock has been limited to a bunch of white dudes who once rocked and are now dads (pretty much all of '70s rock) or dads who have just started to rock (LCD Soundsystem, The National).

But this week, an incredible piece assembled by The Outline's Jeremy Gordon chips away at the Solid White Pillar of dad rock — turning it more into a sprawling and varied quarry of Dad Jams. All of us have dads. They all listen to music. And it wasn't all Foreigner and Supertramp.

Reading the accounts of Marcus J. Moore, Matthew Ismael Ruiz, E. Tammy Kim and Piotr Orlov points to an important universality to the music of our fathers. A dad jammer manages to find a crucial balance. It's familiar enough to the dad to make him feel like he is still listening, in some respect, to the music of his youth, but with enough rounded edges or accessibility that makes it possible to play around children. The music of our fathers is something that opens a window into who they were before they had you, but it's also something you can own and build an identity around.

If you'll indulge me a little concluding personal coda to all of this: At the ripe age of 29, I am already assembling my catalog of dad rock. Growing up my parents would unwind to the heavy hitters of New Wave. David Byrne's wacky, beautiful voice was the soundtrack of my childhood. At the time, that was just my parent's music. Now, with the benefit of hindsight and context provided via Wikipedia, my parents had... cool taste in music. And so now, even though I have little intention of having kids, I listen to some artists and think, "This is cool enough that my potential child would think it's lame once they turned into a teen, but would suddenly get really into it once they got into college." I know this because this is exactly what I did. And everyone is a chip off the old block.

[The Outline]