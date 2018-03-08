During Trump's Steel Announcement, He Mistook Someone's Father For Being Dead

"Your father, Herman, is looking down. He's very proud of you right now."



"Oh, he's still alive." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/4ZgyluJu6E — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 8, 2018

Thursday, President Trump formally announced and signed his much-criticized steel and aluminum tariffs (the ones that caused his chief economic adviser to quit).

Besides the tariffs, which caused international outcry and a temporary market tailspin, Trump made another gaffe at the ceremony: he mistook someone's father for being dead.



Yes, that's right.

After a steel worker told a story about how his father was let go during the 80s, Trump got it in his mind that this steel worker's father was dead, inspiring him to tell the worker "Your father, Herman, is looking down. He's very proud of you right now."

The worker promptly told him that Herman was actually alive.

Of course, there's now a Veep version of the moment.



