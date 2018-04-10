How Happy Short, Average And Tall People Are With Their Height, Graphed

Are you happy with your height? Rationally, you should be, because there's literally nothing you can do about it, and it's pointless to fret over things that are out of your control. But humans aren't always rational, and plenty of people wish they were a few inches taller (or, less frequently, a few inches shorter). If you're one of those people, you're not alone, as this graph of people's satisfaction with their height as a function of their height shows:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/95dc988fe96046dba36f80df6858eac0_9396cce859a746aaa6c6a40cc14b2dbc_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

Redditor jerschneid made the graph using data from a 2007 study that focused on women's satisfaction with their heights but surveyed members of both sexes. The authors of that study were surprised to find that women's satisfaction peaked between 5'8" and 5'10". Even very tall women — those above 6'0" — were happier with their height than those 5'4" and below, even though 5'4" is the average height for American women. Meanwhile, men's satisfaction peaked at 6'3", and tall men were happier with their height than anyone else surveyed, male or female. A full 94% of 6'3" men said they were happy with their height.

Above 6'3", men's satisfaction slowly dipped — possibly due to the many annoyances associated with being very tall — but men 6'11" and taller bucked the trend. What's up with that? It could just be a fluke — there were only 25 6'11"+ men surveyed (out of 29,285 men total), so hypothetically just nine exceptionally happy exceptionally tall men could have distorted the trend. Or maybe it's just that 6'11"+ men have an extremely high chance of being NBA players.

