Hot Damn, Look At This Nasty College Bicycle Kick

Aside from unlucky goalkeepers, everyone loves a sweet bicycle kick. But this particular entry in the genre stands out because even if we tell you it's coming, you'll still be bursting with anticipation by the time the striker's foot finally connects with the ball after two of his teammates stall for time with back-to-back headers.

Watch college junior Jaime Alonso do the freaking thing:

 

[Via UIC Men's Soccer]


The game was only an exhibition match between Alonso's University of Illinois at Chicago and Xavier. But still. Damn. Nice bike.

