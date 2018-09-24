These History-Making Photos Of Rovers Landing On An Asteroid Are Stunning

Last week, Japan made history when two of its rovers successfully landed on the asteroid 162173 Ryugu. This is the first time humans have landed rovers on the surface of an asteroid, although in 2014, the European Space Agency shot the first photos taken from the surface of a comet.

Here's a picture of one of the rovers making its descent onto the asteroid:

[MINERVA-II1] Hayabusa2 has started its descent and the images taken by the Optical Navigation Camera Wide angle (ONC-W1) for navigation are being released in real time at this gallery link: https://t.co/iafav3jguJ [Image credit: JAXA] pic.twitter.com/bpeb9MCZAy — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) September 20, 2018

And it getting much, much closer:

After the initial landing, the two rovers continue to collect data by hopping across the asteroid and taking photos. Here are some of the amazing photos they have taken:

This is a picture from MINERVA-II1. The color photo was captured by Rover-1A on September 21 around 13:08 JST, immediately after separation from the spacecraft. Hayabusa2 is top and Ryugu's surface is below. The image is blurred because the rover is spinning. #asteroidlanding pic.twitter.com/CeeI5ZjgmM — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) September 22, 2018

Photo taken by Rover-1B on Sept 21 at ~13:07 JST. It was captured just after separation from the spacecraft. Ryugu's surface is in the lower right. The misty top left region is due to the reflection of sunlight. 1B seems to rotate slowly after separation, minimising image blur. pic.twitter.com/P71gsC9VNI — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) September 22, 2018

And finally, we're leaving you with this gorgeous pic, which was taken during one of the rover's hops on the asteroid:

This dynamic photo was captured by Rover-1A on September 22 at around 11:44 JST. It was taken on Ryugu's surface during a hop. The left-half is the surface of Ryugu, while the white region on the right is due to sunlight. (Hayabusa2 Project) pic.twitter.com/IQLsFd4gJu — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) September 22, 2018





​[JAXA via PetaPixel]