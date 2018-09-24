These History-Making Photos Of Rovers Landing On An Asteroid Are Stunning

Last week, Japan made history when two of its rovers successfully landed on the asteroid 162173 Ryugu. This is the first time humans have landed rovers on the surface of an asteroid, although in 2014, the European Space Agency shot the first photos taken from the surface of a comet.
Here's a picture of one of the rovers making its descent onto the asteroid:
And it getting much, much closer:
After the initial landing, the two rovers continue to collect data by hopping across the asteroid and taking photos. Here are some of the amazing photos they have taken:
And finally, we're leaving you with this gorgeous pic, which was taken during one of the rover's hops on the asteroid: