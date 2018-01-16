HAWAII TYPO

Here's The Terribly Designed Computer Menu That Led To Hawaii's False Missile Alarm

​A push notification on Saturday informing Hawaiians that a missile had been launched in their direction and urging them to take cover left residents of the state shaken, particularly as it took a bit for authorities to get the word out that the alert was a false alarm. 

But while the alert was a massive, massive screwup, there doesn't appear to be anything nefarious behind it — other than truly awful design. Honolulu Civil Beat tweeted out a picture of the computer interface that led to the false alarm, and it is not good:

 

According to the Civil Beat, the "BMD False Alarm" option was added to help mitigate future mistakes and the worker who made the mistake has been reassigned, but, uh, maybe they should just redesign the whole dang interface? 


