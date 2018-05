​Over the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea has been spewing lava, forcing residents to evacuate as the lava has devoured everything in its path. This time-lapse shows the slow, but unstoppable power of the lava, as it creeps up and destroys a car in the Leilani Estates neighborhood:

A real-time version of the clip starts below at 2:01:





[Via ViralHog]