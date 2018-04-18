'WHAT WAS SHE DOING?'

Please, Don't Walk Up And Try To Film A Bison In Your Neighborhood

An unknown number of bison were swept off their farm and littered across the Hawaiian island of Kauai after a weekend of unprecedented flooding. From the looks of Instagram videos taken the scene, the situation was rather scary and surreal.   

A post shared by Mean Hawaii (@meanhawaii) on

 

According to The Garden Island, the chaotic scene finally slowed as a group of "paniolo" (the Hawaiian term for ranchers) worked together to corral the large animals traipsing through neighborhoods and across public beaches. 

A post shared by Mean Hawaii (@meanhawaii) on

 

For reference, adult bison weigh 1,400 pounds on average. 



