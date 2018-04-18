Please, Don't Walk Up And Try To Film A Bison In Your Neighborhood

'WHAT WAS SHE DOING?'

An unknown number of bison were swept off their farm and littered across the Hawaiian island of Kauai after a weekend of unprecedented flooding. From the looks of Instagram videos taken the scene, the situation was rather scary and surreal.

According to The Garden Island, the chaotic scene finally slowed as a group of "paniolo" (the Hawaiian term for ranchers) worked together to corral the large animals traipsing through neighborhoods and across public beaches.

For reference, adult bison weigh 1,400 pounds on average.








