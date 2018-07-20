The Hardest Languages For Native English Speakers To Learn, Visualized

Not all secondary languages were created equal for native English speakers. According to a visualization from Statista, using data from the Foreign Service Institute (the US State Department's primary institution for training foreign affairs employees), some languages take a lot longer to learn than others.

The easiest, Category I, takes approximately 24 weeks and includes some expected languages like Spanish, French and Italian, but also some more random ones like Norwegian and Afrikaans.

The large majority of the languages in this chart are in Category IV, which includes languages from all over the world. There are South Asian languages like Hindi, Bengali and Urdu, Middle Eastern languages like Persian and Turkish, and also European languages like Slovak and Bosnian.

Finally there are the Category V languages, which apparently take a significantly longer amount of time (twice as long as Category IV), and include Arabic and the East Asian languages. So if you're planning a trip to Japan and want to be able to communicate fluently while you're there, better give yourself a 20-month head start.

