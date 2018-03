​The most disrespectful play of this NBA season won't be a poster dunk. It will be this play from the Rockets' James Harden, who crossed over the Clippers' Wesley Johnson so hard Johnson was sent sprawling — and then waited for Johnson to pick himself up off the floor before knocking down a three. Just brutal:

To add insult to injury, Harden stared down Johnson as they ran back down the court.







