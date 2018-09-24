'Gritty' Is The New Mascot For The Philadelphia Flyers — He's Beautiful

​Today, the Philadelphia Flyers, a team in the National Hockey League, unveiled their new team mascot: a giant orange-bearded enforcer who goes by the name "Gritty". Here he is, the beautiful boy, introducing himself to the world on Twitter

Join us in welcoming the newest member of the #Flyers Family, @GrittyNHL!!



Learn more about Gritty: https://t.co/eQRwTtD54w pic.twitter.com/njHQO1824b — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 24, 2018

Because this is the internet — where everyone hates being here but nonetheless show up anyway and needs to do something to pass the time — the initial reaction to Gritty's existence is, as you'd expect, less than positive. We could embed a handful of tweets here, but you're better off just reading the replies to Gritty's coming-out tweet to get the Full Twitter Experience on this one.

So what do we actually know about Gritty, other than he was birthed into a world full of bored jerks online? Here's the Flyers' own lore entry for Gritty:

His father was a "bully," so naturally he has some of those tendencies - talented but feisty, a fierce competitor, known for his agility given his size. He's loyal but mischievous; the ultimate Flyers fan who loves the orange and black, but is unwelcoming to anyone who opposes his team. Legend has it he earned the name "Gritty" for possessing an attitude so similar to the team he follows.

He claims that he's been around for a lot longer than we know it, and recent construction at the Wells Fargo Center disturbed his secret hideout forcing him to show his face publicly for the first time. He has some oddities that are both humorous and strange. A number of times he's been caught eating snow straight from the Zamboni machine, and unbeknown to most, his love of hot dogs has been inflating the Flyers Dollar Dog Night consumption totals for years.

That being said, there's no denying that he's one of our own.

Perhaps it's fitting that the son of bully would be met with more bullying.

So far his Twitter account has been nothing but positivity and retweeting praise from his fellow mascots around the league. Though Gritty's own lore suggests that he might be the first Logged On mascot to finally take on the online trolls that have done nothing but harass and attack him.

Breaking Mascot Kayfabe for a second, Gritty is, like most of his ilk, an attempt to attract younger fans to the team. "The Flyers have a consistent and active presence in the market through events with our players, wives, alumni and fan development programs, and we see this as a natural progression to keep us active year-round in and outside of our sport," Flyers COO Shawn Tilger said in a press release today. "First and foremost, the Flyers adding a mascot to our fan engagement program is specifically for our young fans, and we're excited to add value to their experience both at games and in their communities."

According to the Flyers press release, the team consulted with none other than Dave Raymond, the self-described Mascot Guru and creator of the Phillie Phanatic. Which, when comparing the two, you can clearly see Raymond's oeuvre at work.

If you see Gritty and your first instinct is to recoil, ask yourself this: Does everything in life need to be beautiful? Are you even a true fan of Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love?

This is a city where its most beloved mascot is the "most sued mascot in the majors" and recently shot a woman in the face with a hot dog gun. It's a city that had to tell its residents to stop turning dumpsters into pools. It's a city that saw New York's Night of 1,000 Stevies and one-upped them with Night of 1,000 Kates. It's a city that, heroically, defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

It's a legacy that, I think, Gritty has inherited, and more importantly, represents.