What The Hell Happened With This Month's GQ Cover Photo Shoot?

This month, GQ chose three very funny women — Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Sarah Silverman — to feature on the magazine's cover. Here it is:

This is all in service of the magazine's "Comedy Issue" which also features interviews from comedy icons like Ste— wait, what? Is there something wrong? An extra hand? Huh? Here, let's take a closer look, shall we?



<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2d97a973859145559f71cdbb2fa3bc2d_b86ad9d2e1b04223a63eba85a1377bb1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Now, there are three women on the cover, which dictates there should be six hands and six feet.



So why are we counting ten hands? And what is that leg doing... over there?

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/130d9f9313a84027ad7d10a4c01fbc2c_b86ad9d2e1b04223a63eba85a1377bb1_1_post.png" alt="" />





And how... how did Rae's left arm get all the way around Silverman?

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/9c5c3816e8814712b11117ad18c6427c_b86ad9d2e1b04223a63eba85a1377bb1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





And what. the. fuck. is. that. hand.....?

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/17e0756fb95845a19aab46597440f918_b86ad9d2e1b04223a63eba85a1377bb1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





Thankfully, GQ's editorial board has already issued a completely sincere apology.