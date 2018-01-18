A Government Shutdown Is Less Than 48 Hours Away And Trump Just Made It More Likely

The deadline for Congress to pass a spending to avoid a federal government shutdown is Friday at midnight, and things aren't looking good. In the last 24 hours, President Trump, congressional leadership and top White House officials have seemingly contradicted each other on what they are and aren't willing to pass, creating the perception that the hope of passing a spending bill by the end of Friday is a sinking ship.

The House Is Scheduled To Vote On A Stop-Gap Plan That Would Extend CHIP, But Has No DACA Solution

House Republicans unveiled a bill Tuesday, scheduled to be voted on Thursday, that would minimally extend the long-term spending bill deadline to February 16th and extend the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for another six years.

CHIP gives 9 million kids health insurance but its extension has recently been held hostage during Republican attempts to repeal Obamacare.

Republicans put the CHIP extension in this stop-gap bill as incentive for moderates and Democrats to pass a measure that contains no replacement for DACA — the program repealed by President Trump that allowed undocumented immigrants brought to the US to stay and work legally.

It's unclear if Republicans even have enough votes to pass the measure, as some Republicans have spoken out against CHIP, calling it an entitlement.

The White House Said It Supported The Plan... Until Trump Tweeted Thursday Morning

On Thursday morning, President Trump tweeted against the Republican plan — a potential indication that even if the bill passed, he may not sign it.

CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

On Wednesday, the White House gave multiple indications that it supported the bill. The Office of Management and Budget also claimed that the Trump Administration was supportive of the bill: "The Administration supports the bill's multiyear funding extension of the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)... If H.J. Res. 125 were presented to the President in its current form, his advisors would recommend that he sign the bill into law."



Last week, President Trump similarly tweeted against legislation (the FISA re-authorization) that his larger administration and Republican lawmakers supported.

Democrats Won't Budge After Trump Rejected Bipartisan DACA Replacement

Democrats in the Senate and the House have indicated that they wouldn't vote for the bill after negotiations to include a DACA replacement have stalled.

Despite an unusual public meeting between Republican and Democratic lawmakers that was hosted by President Trump to negotiate a DACA replacement, Trump eventually sided with hard-line Republicans outside of the negotiations. When Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) presented with the bi-partisan plan, Trump later rejected it reportedly because he did not believe it contained enough border security funding. The plan allocated $2.8 billion for border security, while Trump requested $18 billion.

The rejection also came after Senator Durbin supported reports that Trump called certain developing countries "shithole"s.

Trump Reiterated His Call For A Literal Wall After His Chief Of Staff Reportedly Derided The Idea

According to The Washington Post, Chief of Staff John Kelly tried to reassure Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday, telling them that Trump's call for a full border wall during his campaign was "uninformed," suggesting that Trump won't seek a full wall in DACA negotiations. Instead, he said, the administration is seeking 700 more miles of "barrier" that can include concrete, other materials, drone technology, and manpower.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY) also expressed frustration with Trump's shifting positions on Wednesday, saying "I’m looking for something that President Trump supports, and he’s not yet indicated what measure he’s willing to sign... As soon as we figure out what he is for, then I would be convinced that we were not just spinning our wheels going to this issue on the floor, but actually dealing with a bill that has a chance to become law and therefore solve the problem."

In the wake of the reports, Trump tweeted that "the Wall is the Wall[.]"

The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

....The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders both say that the White House wants to pick up DACA negotiations after passing a short-term spending bill.

Lawmakers have also scheduled a vote for today that would allow the House to vote on any bill over the weekend — opening the possibility to vote on spending bills in the case of a government shutdown.



