Just The Good Stuff From The Google I/O Keynote

​It's spring, which means it's time for Google's annual I/O developer conference, which means (for those of you that aren't devs) the I/O keynote where Google announces its latest software goodies.

The highlights from last year included Google Lens and increasing AI capabilities.

Since this isn't an Apple event, you can watch this year's event in any browser you'd like on YouTube, live at 10am PDT (1pm ET). We'll be updating this post with highlights below in reverse chronological order.

Introductory Remarks

- AI is also going to be further integrated in Google Photos, which adds suggested actions (such as sharing, touching up, reading paper documents you photograph, and colorizing old black-and-white photos) when you are browsing photos:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/7056e8b18e0e4ae6a05c5897d406a9fb_2FSJr21_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/8c403e4c164548b6acd609b96a0af83f_2FSJr21_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





- AI is going to be further integrated into Gmail, with "Smart Compose" being added to the existing "Smart Reply" function, which suggests phrases and info when you're composing an email:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/ed67ca8a1930451d9873d4336e8da90a_2FSJr21_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





- Pichai leads into a short film about Tania, a woman who communicates through a Morse code-powered communication and predictive text tool using AI and Google's Gboard keyboard:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f045c91b32824e6ba69f5687cdd20dde_2FSJr21_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





- Pichai introduces a "Looking to Listen" AI tool that can help improve closed-captioning where it would regularly be garbled (like Stephen A. Smith getting into a yelling match):



<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/160d24c7238d412ba1b378aeb4c73152_2FSJr21_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





- Pichai touches on AI, a theme of last year's I/O keynote, talking about how Google AI is being used in healthcare:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a2738630a1b147938c1386eb35e7494c_2FSJr21_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5abc9053d3d5416580d1f402ad9cbab3_2FSJr21_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





- CEO Sundar Pichai begins things by joking about the cheeseburger emoji hullabaloo and announcing another emoji fix - the beer emoji:



<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0955c19aa74e4f8bbbcd630af53a4ed3_2FSJr21_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





-As any good keynote these days does, Google starts things off with a cute animated musical number, featuring some colored block beings:

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/7f8753637d22415ca28a222bf208e887_f0424618e96547c389eef12466bd330d_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;



