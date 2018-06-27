Google Let Tech Reporters Try To Trip Up Their Human-Mimicking AI Assistant — Here's What They Thought

​At its recent I/O event, Google debuted Duplex, a soon-to-debut tool for booking reservations and querying businesses that mimics human conversation over the phone. To demonstrate the tech, Google invited a bunch of writers to pose as restaurant staff and talk to Duplex directly. Here's how it went down:

First: It Really Does Sound Fairly Natural

I was impressed by the humanness of its voice; it did sound like a person (though during one sample call I heard it sounded distinctly computerized when speaking a phone number).

[MIT Technology Review]

It sounds real most of the time, nailing most of the prosodic features of human speech during normal talking. The bot "ums" and "uhs" when it has to recall something a human might have to think about for a minute. It gives affirmative "mmhmms" if you tell it to hold on a minute.

Duplex Will Tell People It's An AI Caller

Every single call started with something along the lines of, "Hi, I'm calling to make a reservation. I'm Google's automated booking service, so I'll record the call. Can I book a reservation for..." This covered both the "I'm a robot" disclosure and the "this call is being recorded" concerns brought up earlier.

[Ars Technica]

There were several variations on the robot disclosure — Google seems to be testing to see which is most effective at making people feel comfortable sticking with the call. The other thing to know is every variation I heard definitely said that it was recording, usually followed by a quick "umm" before jumping in to making a request for the reservation.

[The Verge]





It Wasn't Demoed, But The Only Thing A User Will See Is A Notification

While I was able to get the AI on the other end of the line to audibly confirm the time and date of the reservation in our chat, Google did not demonstrate what Duplex understood from our conversations after we hung up. I don't know for sure that its human "client" got the 8 p.m. reservation for five added to her calendar, for instance.

[MIT Technology Review]

After making a request to book a table and providing the relevant information, the only thing a person will ever see on their phone is a message from the Google Assistant saying that it's going contact the restaurant, and that it will get back to you in 15 minutes or so. As for businesses, Duplex will be an opt-in service, which should prevent Google from clogging up the phone with unwanted calls.

[Gizmodo]





There's No Singular 'Duplex' Voice

"Hi, I'm calling to make a reservation," the caller said, sounding a lot like a stereotypical California surfer. Then he came clean: "I'm Google's automated booking service, so I'll record the call. Um, can I book a table for Saturday?"



[CNN]

One of the strangest (and most impressive) parts of Duplex is that there isn't a single "Duplex voice." For every call, Duplex would put on a new, distinct personality. Sometimes Duplex come across as male; sometimes female.

[Ars Technica]





Backup Human Operators Will Step In For Difficult Calls

Duplex can't handle everything, and so it will be paired with a bank of human operators who can take over a call if it goes sideways. Valerie Nygaard, product manager for Duplex, emphasized that "this is a system with a human fallback." Those operators serve two purposes: they handle calls that Duplex can't complete and they also mark up the call transcripts for Google's AI algorithms to learn from.

[The Verge]

Google built Duplex by recording calls between humans and feeding the data into a computer. It used the resulting algorithm to make lots of human-assisted AI calls, before turning the AI lose as a human kept watch. Fox says four out of five calls in its tests are now fully automated without the need for help from a human operator. The company would not say how many tests it has run.

[CNN]

One way Google is trying to position Duplex is in the same realm as a self-driving car — an analogy that might be more welcome right now than an association with Google's controversial military AI program. There's a manual mode, in which the human's hands grip the wheel, or, in this case, when a human makes the phone call.

[Wired]





Google Has Only Announced Three Initial Abilities For Duplex — Holiday Hours, Restaurants And Haircuts

Google did not build a general-purpose speech AI; it built something that is laser focused on making a reservation and nothing else. Duplex can't even do reservations at any business — it only supports making reservations at restaurants and hair salons or checking holiday hours. An appointment for something like an oil change would go roughly the same as these other calls, but that's not supported.

[Ars Technica]

[Executive Scott Huffman] said there was an interpretation after the demo at Google I/O back in May that Google's AI could be used to take over any conversation. "This is trained for specific tasks," he said. "I really want to make clear that the reason why it works is that we've chosen very specific tasks ... it's not a general purpose AI, but it's very good at doing these narrow and specific things."

[Wired]

Duplex works well in limited situations. It can say how many people are in a party, ask what times are available, and provide basic info like a phone number. It stays mum if you ask about dietary restrictions, and politely dodges off-topic questions about the weather.

[CNN]





Some Very Normal Situations Will Still Trip It Up

After Duplex asked about a reservation for 6PM, I simply responded by saying "Sorry, the restaurant is booked for a private event at the time from 6 to 10." Nothing outlandish and a relatively common enough occurrence that many New Yorkers have encountered from time to time[...] Unfortunately for Duplex though, it was that request that caused it to stumble, and after trying multiple times to rephrase the question and suggest a 5:30 reservation, Google's robo assistant gave up. However, the Duplex experience wasn't quite over, because almost immediately after the system realized it was at an impasse, the AI voice was replaced by an actual human operator, who stepped in to confirm the details and finish booking the reservation.

[Gizmodo]

My own demo totally flopped. I played the role of a busy, crabby bartender who kept interrupting Duplex. The system handled the interruptions fine, but it got flummoxed when I told it that I could go ahead and make a reservation for seven, but the full kitchen closed at six that day so it would have to settle for bar food. My call should have been handed off to a human operator at that point, but instead Duplex misunderstood my meaning about the kitchen closing. When I said there would only be bar food in a harried and snippy tone, it replied "Oh I see. Bye, thank you." and hung up.

[The Verge]





Still, Duplex Mostly Works — And Will Make Search Better

Duplex patiently waited for me to awkwardly stumble through my first ever table reservation while I sloppily wrote down the time and fumbled through a basic back and forth about Google's reservation for four people at 7pm on Thursday. Today's Google Assistant requires authoritative, direct, perfect speech in order to process a command. But Duplex handled my clumsy, distracted communication with the casual disinterest of a real person. It waited for me to write down its reservation requirements, and when I asked Duplex to repeat things I didn't catch the first time ("A reservation at what time?"), it did so without incident.

[Ars Technica]

Overall, Duplex did what it was supposed to. It repeated itself when I asked it to. It didn't get fazed when I asked it to hold, and it didn't get tripped up when I stumbled over my own words. When I said I couldn't take a reservation for five people on Sunday until 8 p.m., rather than the requested time of 6, it was still willing to make the reservation.

[MIT Technology Review]

Duplex's ability to record calls also plays an important benefit when it comes the service's first major function: checking holiday hours. That's because if just one person uses Duplex to inquire about holiday hours, Duplex can use that info to update Google Search as a whole. Now, the next time someones wants to know if a shop is open on the 4th of July, Google doesn't even have to trouble the business with a call, because it already knows.

[Gizmodo]