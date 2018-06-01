Look At This Insane 15-Bounce Golf Trick Shot

If it's golf trick shots you seek, look no further than the Instagram page of Garrett Clark. Clark, an 18-year-old wizard with a wedge, laid down this extreme bank shot in his backyard. Everything about it, from the weird sounds to the satisfying way the ball bounces to the look of relief on the golfer's face is awesome.

A post shared by Garrett Clark (G MAN) (@gm__golf) on May 1, 2018 at 3:30pm PDT





Of course, this being the internet, there are a good amount of comments on that Instagram saying things like "this probably a thousand tries!" and even a handful that allege the entire clip is fake.

Clark took to YouTube to put any rumors about the shot being fake to bed by explain exactly how it worked.





"It wasn't super easy but it definitely wasn't as hard as people were thinking it was. People were like, 'Hey this guy tried this 2 million times and then finally made it.' No. Actually I only tried it like 45."

We believe him.

Follow Garrett Clark on Instagram and YouTube.