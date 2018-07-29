FLAWLESS

Golf Hole No Longer Exists, Gets Seamlessly Filled Up

It's as simple, and satisfying, as it sounds.​

Sewing a cookie from r/golf
 


[Via Reddit]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Searching For The Right House? First You Need The Right Budget

5 diggs better.com
A lot of online calculators claim that they can tell you how much you can afford, but only an actual lender can give you an accurate estimate of how much you can afford. Better shows how much you can actually afford in just three minutes.
IN A HAZE

9 diggs longreads.com
In the aftermath of an assault, Matthew Miles Goodrich considers the effects of opioids on himself, the culture, and his musical hero, Prince.