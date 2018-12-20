Trump Fans Have Started A GoFundMe For The Wall — And They've Raised Over $7 Million

As a disagreement over funding for the border wall threatens to shut down the government, a group of MAGA citizens are backing up the president by attempting to fund the border wall themselves. A GoFundMe campaign set up by Brian Kolfage — a "Purple Heart Recipient triple amputee veteran" who has a "verified blue check facebook page as a public figure" — is currently racking up donations:





The campaign has raised upwards of $7 million (and climbing fast; it jumped from $6.4 million to $7 million in about 30 minutes). It's unclear, however, where the money will go. Kolfage has assured contributors that "this is not a scam" and that:

We have contacted the Trump Administration to secure a point of contact where all the funds will go upon completion. When we get this information secured we will update. We have many very high level contacts already helping.

Kolfage does not expand on who those contacts are or how the money will be sent to the government.

Even if the #GoFundTheWall supporters do hit the $1 billion mark and do find a way to get the money to the government, there's still a long way to go to actually pay for the wall: internal government estimates put the final cost of a border wall at $21 billion or more, while other estimates go higher. So it might end up that the supporters of the GoFundMe will send millions of dollars to the government, and not actually get a wall in return.

If nothing else, GoFundMe is making a killing off this. The platform charges a 2.9% processing fee, but also takes a $0.30​ cut for every donation — with over 100,000 donations so far, GoFundMe is up at least $30,000 already. Meanwhile, if you find yourself on the other side of the wall debate, you can support this totally serious GoFundMe to build an escalator over the wall.