Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Tweets A Link, Which Promptly Gets Hijacked By Anti-Trump Message

Rudy Giuliani is one of President Trump's attorneys, and he's not killing it, if we're being honest. While his client has taken to Twitter to bash the Mueller investigation and possibly doing some light witness tampering, Giuliani ​has also used the social media platform to go after Mueller.

And in a reminder that he — a former mayor of New York City and current attorney to the president — is just like the rest of us, one of his recent tweets included a typo. Nothing egregious, just a missing space after a period:

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018





His meaning was clear, no need to delete and correct, surely? Not quite. Given that the G-20.in domain was available, Giuliani probably should have deleted, as someone has now purchased that domain and left a rather unkind message about Trump:

Whoops! We'll see if Giuliani deletes the tweet, or if some supervision is necessary.