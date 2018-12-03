RUDY, CALL YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA OFFICE

Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Tweets A Link, Which Promptly Gets Hijacked By Anti-Trump Message

Rudy Giuliani is one of President Trump's attorneys, and he's not killing it, if we're being honest. While his client has taken to Twitter to bash the Mueller investigation and possibly doing some light witness tampering, Giuliani ​has also used the social media platform to go after Mueller. 

And in a reminder that he — a former mayor of New York City and current attorney to the president — is just like the rest of us, one of his recent tweets included a typo. Nothing egregious, just a missing space after a period:

 
 For posterity, in case Giuliani deletes


His meaning was clear, no need to delete and correct, surely? Not quite. Given that the G-20.in domain was available, Giuliani probably should have deleted, as someone has now purchased that domain and left a rather unkind message about Trump:

 

Whoops! We'll see if Giuliani deletes the tweet, or if some supervision is necessary. 

