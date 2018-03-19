'WHERE DID I GO WRONG?'

Irish Woman Loses Her Mind On Amusement Park Slingshot Ride

What goes up, must come down. In Irish soccer player Megan Connolly's case, that can be pretty scary.

 

The Republic of Ireland National Team and Florida State University soccer player Megan Connolly had the ride of her life over the weekend during a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The video of the ride Connolly posted on Twitter is gold, and is especially notable for a couple of reasons:

  • Her FSU teammate Dallas Dorosy fiendishly laughing at Connolly's reaction to the ride
  • The sultry sounds of the Fray's "How To Save A Life" playing in the background before takeoff

Luckily, Connolly has a supportive network of friends ready to check in on her after her clip went viral, like fellow Irish footballer Sophie Perry:

 


[Megan Connolly Via Storyful]

