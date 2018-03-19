Irish Woman Loses Her Mind On Amusement Park Slingshot Ride

'WHERE DID I GO WRONG?'

What goes up, must come down. In Irish soccer player Megan Connolly's case, that can be pretty scary.

The moment my soul left my body.. pic.twitter.com/xHJNLLI8bp — Megan Connolly (@MeganConnolly4) March 16, 2018

The Republic of Ireland National Team and Florida State University soccer player Megan Connolly had the ride of her life over the weekend during a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The video of the ride Connolly posted on Twitter is gold, and is especially notable for a couple of reasons:

Her FSU teammate Dallas Dorosy fiendishly laughing at Connolly's reaction to the ride



The sultry sounds of the Fray's "How To Save A Life" playing in the background before takeoff



Luckily, Connolly has a supportive network of friends ready to check in on her after her clip went viral, like fellow Irish footballer Sophie Perry:

Hahah need a few throat lozenges for sure 😂 — Megan Connolly (@MeganConnolly4) March 17, 2018





[Megan Connolly Via Storyful]