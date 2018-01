An alley-oop pass going directly through the hoop for a made basket is a rarity, but that doesn't explain why this one from the Spurs' Manu Ginobili broke everyone's brain — both the Knicks' players, who grabbed the "rebound" and set off down the court, and the refs who somehow didn't notice, uh, the ball going through the hoop:

MIRA EL TRIPLE QUE METIÓ ESTE DEMENTE!!! EL PIBE DE 40!!

Los arbitros no lo notaron, finalmente le dieron los 3 puntos.#NBAVote Manu Ginobilipic.twitter.com/SzyRyEYaSI — Basquet ARG (@BasquetARG) January 3, 2018

The officials eventually figured it out, after review.





