13 Gifts For That Hard-To-Buy-For Kid In Your Life

Buying gifts for adults can be stressful. The pressure to pick out that perfect gift for a child can be almost unbearable. We're here to help. Here's a list of 13 gifts that would make any child happy this holiday season.

LOL Surprise! dolls are perfect for the kid who likes to collect them all, and the adult who likes some budget options. The always-growing-in-popularity dolls are a New Age Kinder Surprise and can range from $14.99 all the way to $89.96 depending on the budget you're looking to fit.

Explore your options on Amazon.

If you want to break the ice, Watch Ya Mouth is the fastest way to get the whole room laughing. With ridiculous mouth pieces, players read out phrases and the rest of the room has to guess what they're struggling to say. Named the top holiday toy of 2017, let's just say it involves a few tears of laughter and a whole lot of drool.

Pick it up here for $19.11.

With 790 pieces, this gift is for the creative mind in your family. You can build vehicles, animals, houses, and anything else you can dream up. Consider it entertainment that will last the entire holiday season and then some.

Grab your own LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box for $27.99.

Who knew slime would ever be so popular, but here we are! With eight varieties of slime including magnetic, fluffy, glow-in-the-dark and more, this slime and putty lab from National Geographic will keep any kid busy on a rainy Saturday or an unexpected snow day.

Get the non-toxic Mega Slime & Putty Lab here for $29.99!

Get a break from screen time with this TulipOne-Step Tie Dye Party Kit. The kit supplies let you create up to 36 different tie-dye project in up to 14 different colors. This is an awesome gift for family activities, parties or even school events.

Show your kids some old school fun with this tie-dye kit for $18.99.

Be the life of the party and throw it back to your strobe-light days with the Luditek LED Light. The disco ball light is perfect for Friday-night dance parties in your basement with seven lighting modes, rotating speed control and three sound-activated modes.

Light up your life for $21.99.

We all know that one kid who lives for adventure, speed and chaos. Surprise them with the Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set, and you're guaranteed to get a wicked reaction. Getting into a little bit pricier territory, but it pays to be the favorite.

Buy it now for $39.97!

For the tech-savvy family, the Garmin Vivofit Jr. fitness tracker tracks steps, sleep and other daily activity. Fun for kids but useful for parents, the tracker rewards your kid for chores like making their bed or putting away dishes. Now that's a toy I can get behind.

Outfit your whole family. $49.99 each!

Can you say "future of kids' games"? The Osmo Genius Kit lets kids build tangible elements and turns it into a digital creation in real time. Designed to make math and spelling more fun, Osmo sees what your child creates and mimics it on your iPad screen immediately.

Grab it now for $69.99 so you can play with it before them! Already own one? Explore their add-on options with kits, games and replacement pieces here!

This list may be for kids, but this Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit is for the Harry Potter lover in all of us. With no coding experience needed, the kit teaches you to build a wand that responds to your movements and lets you live out your muggle dreams by making feathers fly or jelly beans grow.

Pick up the Harry Potter coding kit for $99.99, and grab one for us while you're at it!

Everyone needs a teddy bear, so why not have one that tells stories and sings? Teddy Ruxpin is a modern day spin on the classic childhood bear, and his touch sensors allow kids to join in and even control the songs and stories.

Bring back a classic with the Teddy Ruxpin for $74.00.

Okay seriously, when did toys get so cool? Cozmo is a real-life robot that's designed to teach anyone how to code. He's full of games, and ready for anything with better spatial awareness than most of us and a body meant for durability.

Spoil that kid in your life with the Cozmo Robot by Anki for $139.97!

The Nintendo Switch will either be your best friend or your future headache. It comes with a tablet device that lets your child take their games on the go or connect and play on the big screen at home. The coolest part? The wireless Joy-Con controllers can be removed from the tablet to switch into a multiplayer mode to have their friends join in.

Grab the Nintendo Switch for some tech-driven bonding for $299.00.​

