It's not easy buying for the tech savvy human in your life but don't worry. We've got you covered with everything from laptop cases and fitness trackers to drones and VR experiences.

It’s the little things that matter most. The TP-Link AC1750 WiFi Range Extender with High Speed Mode and Intelligent Signal Indicator allows you to boost your WiFi network for those hard-to-reach places. It’s not something you’ll find on a Christmas list, but it’s guaranteed to give the best WiFi performance and coverage you’ve ever seen.



Who could say no to stronger WiFi? Grab it here and blow their mind for $77.88.

Bring technology to fitness is one of the best things you can do going into 2019. The Fitbit wristband enables you to monitor heart rate, calorie burn, workout intensity, stairs climbed, steps taken and all your everyday activities with an aesthetically-pleasing device on your wrist. If you’re worried about a tech junkie spending too many hours online, the Fitbit is the perfect reminder for them to get up and move.

Pick your favorite color here for $128.77.

Take the plunge into smart home technology with Blink XT Home Security. The wireless Blink camera is weatherproof for outdoor and indoor use with a built-in motion sensor alarm that sends an alert right to your smartphone. It automatically sends a short clip to the cloud when an event triggers an alert, and you don’t have to even think about recharging the cameras for the first two years.

The best part? Once you get them started, they can keep expanding their system with up to 10 cameras on one Blink Sync Module.

Give the gift of peace of mind for $129.99.

4. Polaroid ZIP Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer

Take cell phone photography to the next level with the Polaroid Mobile Photo Printer that allows you to print right from your smartphone or tablet. With the free app, you can edit and customize your photos, print them, and then throw it back in your pocket when you’re done.

Know an adventure seeker? Help them capture the moments with the Polaroid ZIP Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer for $99.95.



Have you ever gotten real cozy just to remember you left the light on? There’s arguably nothing worse. The Philips Hue smart home light series allow you to control your lights from a central hub. You can dim them, set up timers to turn on in the evening or sync them with your favorite thrillers.



Want even more fun? We suggest the Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 4 Pack Starter Kit that lets you pick from more than 16 million colors. Seriously. Get it here for $79.94.



Let’s talk about that tech friend who literally has everything. The Oculus Go VR Standalone VR Headset lets you meet up in VR with other tech lovers from around the world wherever you are. If you’re looking for something for the tech-savvy, entertainment fiend, this is it.

Upgrade to a new reality with the Oculus Headset for $199.99.

A real tech guru can appreciate the difference a high quality speaker system can make whether it’s for gaming, movies, or just singing your heart out while you shower. The Sonos wireless home sound system fills your home with a range of products starting at only $249.

Overwhelmed by your options? We recommend the Two-Room Set with Sonos One for $469.



8 . DJI Mavic Pro

If you don’t have a drone yet, can you even call yourself a tech lover? Bring that special someone to a new level with the DJI Mavic Pro drone. It has all the features worth drooling over and DJI is as well-known and trusted as Starbucks is for a serious latte lover.

Get the Mavic Pro drone and start playing for $1,499.