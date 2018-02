​The Milwaukee Bucks eased to an easy victory of the New York Knicks last night, 103-89, but they also ruined Tim Hardaway Jr.'s life with this fast-break alley-oop from the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Giannis took flight OVER Tim Hardaway Jr. 😱 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/sEldsxyVFB — Audible Sports (@AudibleSports) February 7, 2018

Unfortunately for the Knicks, the dunk was only the second worst thing that happened to them last night: star Kristaps Porzingis also tore his ACL.