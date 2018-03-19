Get Paid To Do The Legal Kind Of Hacking

If you want to stop a hacker, you have to think like a hacker. Or at least know what they’re doing.

Ethical hackers sit right at the crest of some of the most innovative strategies and techniques to prevent service attacks, data breaches and other forms of digital destruction. And since they help companies save so much money via proactive security measures, certified ethical hackers command a competitive salary. Ethical hackers solve puzzles and navigate mazes all day long — so if you’re a critical, creative thinker, a career in ethical hacking could be for you.

If you’re interested in starting a career in ethical hacking, consider a training like this Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle. It includes 45 hours of content that covers everything from basic to more advanced skills. It includes:

Ethical Hacker Bootcamp for 2017

This boot camp course gives you a comprehensive overview of ethical hacking, including how to think like a hacker, hacking methodologies for Windows and Linux, and even the observation of live hacking with tools like Maltego, FOCA, Harvester, Recon-ng, Nmap, masscan, and more.

A to Z Ethical Hacking Course

Go from beginner to advanced with this course, and get hands-on practice with bug bounty programs, viruses, and worms. You’ll also cover SQL injections, phishing, cross-site scripting, email hacking, and more.

Learn Burp Suite for Advanced Web Penetration Testing

Burp Suite is a Java-based software platform with tools for performing security testing. In this hands-on course, you'll learn about different types of web attacks by targeting a test environment and use the environment to perform efficient manual web penetration testing.

Complete Ethical Hacking / Penetration Testing Course

Go through a complete, simulated penetration testing process: you’ll get a walk-through of the five stages of testing (Information Gathering, Enumeration, Vulnerability Scanning, Exploitation, and Post Exploitation), developing your own methodology for penetration testing.

Intro to Ethical Hacking

This basics course is a great way to get an understanding of the ethical hacking industry, and how to succeed it in — you’ll learn what skills you need to hone and explore techniques through hands-on examples.

Real World Hacking & Penetration Testing

Technology is always evolving, and that’s especially true for the techniques hackers use: this course gets you caught up on all the most up-to-date ethical hacking strategies and tools, so you can see the most relevant, real-time information on what pentesters do and use.

Learn Kali Linux and Hack Android Mobile Devices

Tons of critical data is stored on smartphones, and many companies have a vulnerable mobile fleet of users. This course shows you how to protect users on the world’s most popular mobile platform, Android — that helps differentiate you from the ethical hackers focusing on Windows, Mac or Linux systems.

Learn Hacking/Penetration Testing Using Android From Scratch

This course shows you real, practical examples of using Android as a penetration testing tool, including how it works, how to launch it, and how to detect and prevent that type of attack from happening.

Learn to hack like a hero: get the bundle here for $39, or 96% off.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.