GEORGE... WELCOME TO THE RESISTANCE

Kellyanne Conway's Husband Is Not A Trump Fan, And He Doesn't Care Who Knows It

Most of the news coming out of Washington is terrible, so it's important to recognize the tiny pleasures of the Trump era. For example, the Twitter account of George Conway, better known as Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway's husband. Even though his wife is a counselor to the president, Conway spends a sizable chunk of his free time tweeting shade at Trump. Since Trump isn't known for brooking dissent in his inner circle, each of Conway's mean tweets about the president feels like a breath of fresh air. Let's take a look back at Conway's best Trump burns, shall we? 

There was the time he called a Trump's criticism of the Justice Department's revision of his travel ban "sad":

 

Then there was the time he shared a Washington Post story comparing Robert Mueller and Trump, which wasn't particularly flattering to Trump, without comment:

 

Plus the time he ​called a report that Trump's lawyer discussed potential pardons with Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort "flabbergasting" and then the next day tweeted a link to an essay arguing that the pardon offer could constitute obstruction of justice:

 
 

And just this morning, Conway retweeted a screenshot comparing Trump to Nixon:

 

And then responded to Trump's assertion that "Attorney–client privilege is dead!" with a link to the section of the US Attorney's Manual that explains the safeguards that protect attorney-client privilege when investigators search a lawyer's materials:

 

And those are just the tweets that are still up! Conway also recently deleted a number of even more explicitly anti-Trump tweets, which you can see screenshots of over at CNN. Conway has insisted that he "VERY, VERY STRONGLY" supports Trump.

 

But if this is what VERY, VERY STRONG support from Conway looks like, we don't want to know what he says about people he doesn't support. 

L.V. Anderson is Digg's managing editor.

