'Just Gave My Name In Starbucks...' Is The Perfect Dumb Meme For The Dog Days Of Summer

It's August, and the luckiest and smartest among us are logging off and hitting the beach. Those of us who remain online, either by necessity or by choice, have decided to spend these dog days of summer writing tweets about giving complicated names to Starbucks baristas in the hopes of eliciting enthusiastic responses from other Starbucks patrons. It's a fittingly dumb meme for a dumb time of year to be on Twitter, and it comes, like so many great cultural inventions, from across the pond.

It all started on Saturday, when the Twitter account for EU Flag Mafia — a site that sells anti-Brexit merch — tweeted an implausible account of a purchase at Starbucks.

Just gave my name in starbucks as 'stop brexit,. As the (remain) barrista screamed out my 'name' repeatedly, the whole place erupted in to applause. Result. Try it. #FBPE @Starbucks pic.twitter.com/M3qfvfNOaM — EU Flag Mafia (@EUflagmafia) August 25, 2018

This anecdote, understandably, raised some eyebrows. Let's just say that it's hard to believe that an entire Starbucks "erupted in to [sic] applause" because a barista shouted out a political slogan related to a complicated policy slog that's been going on for more than two years. But even if this event went down exactly as @EUflagmafia describes it above — is a Starbucks really an ideal site for political organizing? What political objectives are served by getting a room full of Frappuccino drinkers to cheer over how much they dislike Brexit? And what exactly do we suppose would "result" if a critical mass of people were indeed to "try it" and give "stop Brexit" as their name at Starbucks, apart from a lot of very annoyed baristas?

As @EUflagmafia's tweet spread across Twitter, so did imitators. The first tweets mocking @EUflagmafia substituted other unwieldy political slogans for "stop Brexit."

Just gave my name in starbucks as 'abolish the green belt'. As the (anti-CPRE) barista screamed out my 'name' repeatedly, the whole place erupted into applause. Result. Try it. https://t.co/UJio0kxHJH — Kristian Niemietz 🇮🇸🇱🇮🇳🇴🇨🇭🇬🇧🇨🇦🇦🇺🇳🇿 (@K_Niemietz) August 25, 2018

I gave my name as “The EU is a corrupt monstrosity and we’re better off out.” The place erupted and I was carried out on the shoulders of giants. — LeighHammer (@RightOn1979) August 25, 2018

Just gave my name in Starbucks as 'Seize the means of production’ As the (communist) barista screamed my 'name' repeatedly the entire cafe took up arms and began the revolution. Result. Try it. — ColBot 3000 (@colken16) August 27, 2018

Others went for silly entertainment references in their "Just gave my name in Starbucks" parodies.

Incredible. I gave my name as Tinkywinky. The barista shouted it out repeatedly. And, everyone sang back Dipsy, La La, Po.........Teletubbies Teletubbies say HELLO. Wow. — James Bruce (@JamesBruce3) August 25, 2018

Just gave my name in Starbucks as ‘Ben’. As the Barista screamed out my ‘name’ repeatedly, the whole place erupted into a rendition of ‘Ben’ by Michael Jackson. — Mr Ben (@MrBen1980) August 25, 2018

I once gave my name as I'm The Six Fingered Man. When the barista called my name, I said, "Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."



The whole place cheered and women threw themselves at me as I flew off into the sky, my cape flowing gloriously. — Ryan Gibson (@RyanInHollywood) August 25, 2018

And, finally, the meme took on a life of its own as a conveyor for esoteric knowledge and in-jokes.

Just gave my name in Starbucks as John Tzetzes. As the barista repeatedly shouted out my name, the entire cafe stood in awe then spoke reverently of the most learned man in Byzantium. Result. Try it. — Tzetzes (@tzetzes) August 26, 2018

Just gave my name in starbucks as ‘beowulf,. As the (dane) barrista screamed out ‘eart þu se beowulf se þe wiþ brecan wunne on sidne sæ ymb sund flite?’ repeatedly, the whole place erupted and bashed their pumpkin spiced ale onto the mead-benches. Result. Try it. https://t.co/0LkMiEoIzp — Nik Gunn (@Nik_Gunn) August 26, 2018

Just gave my name in Starbucks as 'Severus is an illegitimate patriarch'. As the (Chalcedonian) barista repeatedly shouted out my 'name' the entire cafe screamed 'restore Flavian to the patriarchal see of Antioch'. Result. Try it. — Adele (@sportive_tricks) August 26, 2018

Just gave my name in Starbucks as ‘The Lord be with you’. When the barista shouted my ‘name’, half of the customers yelled ‘And also with you!’ and the other half shouted ‘and with your spirit!’ and it was a right ecumenical mess. Try it. — Cath (@cathjmag) August 28, 2018

Just gave my name in Starbucks, and the (witch) barista called out 'now we own your name, your soul belongs to us unless you win back your name by performing 12 impossible tasks'. The entire cafe cried out 'foolish mortal, to give your name to the coffee witch' — Flames. Flames, on the side of my face (@Scriblit) August 27, 2018

Just gave my name in Starbucks as "ending an anecdote about yourself with crowds of people applauding your actions is poor narrative construction and provokes scepticism in the reader". The (fictional) barista said "sir, that won't fit on the cup". In the distance, a dog howled. — Tom Phillips (@flashboy) August 26, 2018

Here's one reason we know it's a good meme: It lends itself very nicely to cross-referencing other memes.

Just gave my name in Starbucks as "The WICK-edly Talented", and as the barista read out my 'name' everybody rose to their feet as one and chorused "ADELE DAZEEM", you should try it. — Caspar Salmon (@CasparSalmon) August 29, 2018

just gave my name as "i love my curvy wife" in starbucks and everyone is standing up and saluting me, a crying woman won't stop cleaning my feet — 𝕻𝖔𝖜𝖊𝖗 𝖀𝖘𝖊𝖗 (@dgahk) August 27, 2018

Just gave my name in Starbucks as "I'm always about six days late to Twitter in-jokes” As the (large adult son) barista screamed out my 'name' repeatedly, the whole place chanted "we have eaten the plums that were in the icebox". Result. Try it. — Jack Tindale (@JackTindale) August 29, 2018

Here's another reason we know it's a good meme: You don't actually have to know anything about @EUflagmafia's original tweet, or have strong feelings about Brexit, in order to appreciate, and participate in, "Just gave my name in Starbucks..." Just come up with a little-known, long-forgotten or entirely made-up cultural reference and think of a highly unlikely response to said cultural reference from a bunch of strangers at a Starbucks, and voilà, you've got a "Just gave my name in Starbucks..." tweet. It turns out @EUflagmafia did blaze a trail when he gave his name as "stop Brexit" at that fateful Starbucks, albeit not quite in the way he intended. Result. Try it.