THE HUMANS WERE PROBABLY SCARED TOO

Hot Damn, This Gator Is Too Big

It probably happens in nature all the time. But on this South Carolina golf course, humans got to witness a somewhat large group of deer come face-to-face with an enormous alligator.

Look at this thing:

 Eat Sleep Play Beaufort


This 12-foot monster was doing its thing (which thankfully did not include feasting on creates resembling Bambi) at the Ocean Creek Golf Course in Beaufort, South Carolina. Which, by the way, seems like a lovely little coastal town to visit.

That is, if you can put up with the real-life dragons crawling around.


Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

