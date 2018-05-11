Hot Damn, This Gator Is Too Big

THE HUMANS WERE PROBABLY SCARED TOO

It probably happens in nature all the time. But on this South Carolina golf course, humans got to witness a somewhat large group of deer come face-to-face with an enormous alligator.

This 12-foot monster was doing its thing (which thankfully did not include feasting on creates resembling Bambi) at the Ocean Creek Golf Course in Beaufort, South Carolina. Which, by the way, seems like a lovely little coastal town to visit.

