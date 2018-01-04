Chrome Is The Bad Browser Now, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: The deadly profession of garbage collection, Google Chrome is definitely bad now and the rich love to drink expensive raw sewage.

It's a familiar trend amongst any form of popular technology: You either enjoy an early fade into obscurity, or endure mass popularity for so long you eventually are outed as being actually bad.

This week, The Verge's Tom Warren details how this regular twist of fate happened to Google Chrome. You see, at one point, Internet Explorer 6 was the most popular browser — if only because it came with Windows XP. Microsoft's sheer market dominance, something stupid like 90 percent share of all browsers, afforded them the ability to ignore building in web standards. Eventually Firefox, and then quickly Google Chrome, came onto the scene touting browsers built with common standards in mind. Devs quickly shifted to no longer catering to Internet Explorer, and Chrome won out.

Now, Chrome is so ubiquitous that — intentionally or not — devs just optimize their web-based services to work best on Chrome. Once again, we are faced with a web landscape that works great on a single browser and less so on others. Which sucks because Chrome is a massive resource hog.

Which, by the way, have you tried Opera yet? Or the new, faster Firefox?

[The Verge]

If you would like an instructive example of what happens when you take a public service and open it up to private enterprise, look no further than the sanitation industry.

In New York City, sanitation is a tale of two industries. For residential waste there's the New York City Department of Sanitation. Its workers are well-paid, and enjoy necessary benefits like health insurance, paid time off and unlimited sick leave. Commercial waste is left to the private sector — an industry rife with low pay, at-will employment and worst of all, regular fatalities.

For ProPublica, Kiera Feldman rode with a private garbage collector, and revealed a profession that not only demands long shifts full of unforgiving, back-breaking work — but affords little protections to those who are crucial to keeping the city sanitary.

[ProPublica]

Hey, congrats on making it through the first week of 2018. I bet you're thinking about unwinding after a week full of catch-up emails, new workout routines and healthier eating.

As you meet up with friends and loved ones and, no doubt, attempt to unpack the past few days which brought us an escalation of nuclear war via Twitter, an election decided by grabbing names out of a hat and Jeff Sessions deciding to crack down on the legal sale of the Devil's Lettuce — let me offer a polite suggestion that you, uh, just don't.

Instead, dive into this curious logic puzzle offered by Nautilus. It involves you and a friend being held hostage in a shed by a gravedigger and trying to guess a number of statues with incomplete information. It's seriously good fun.

[Nautilus]

Who would have thought that the very first trend story out of everyone's favorite industry would be indistinguishable from Alex Jones. Well, here we are, 2018, the year in which Silicon Valley's elite can't get enough of "raw water", the water that's bottled straight from a spring in Oregon and is marketed on its "exclusive probiotics".

As it turns out, the Washington Post's Lindsey Bever reports, just bottling water from a natural source and then directly selling it to consumers is not good. Some of the "exclusive" biotics present might be harmful pathogens, viruses and even parasites.

Of course, what's even more sad about this whole ordeal is that it's not some sort of Juicero-level sham where our nation's brightest are trying to foist some $700 gadget to marginally improve your life. Instead, the Live Water folks have come out against regular-ass tap water, arguing that it's actually harmful to your heath. "Fresh squeezed juice is clearly better, but what about fresh squeezed spring water?" they propose.

Yes. What about that fresh squeezed spring water?

[The Washington Post]