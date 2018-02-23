Is 'Game Night' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Judd Apatow movies plunged cineplex comedies into an overly-improvised hole they've hardly climbed their way out of, so when the occasional high-ish concept comedy rolls around it's worth checking to see if it has promise.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein, co-writers behind "Spider-Man Homecoming" and "Horrible Bosses" are the minds behind "Game Night" (out Feb. 23rd), a comedic spin on movies like David Fincher's "The Game" and the "Taken" franchise. Is this lackluster February fare or actually kinda funny? Here's what reviews say:



It's About A Fake Kidnapping Game Turned All Too Real

Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams) bonded over their love of playing games, but their marriage has become bit strained over their inability to conceive. Their doctor speculates it could be due to stress, specifically Max’s stress regarding his confident, successful brother Brooks (Kyle Chandler). When Brooks invites Max and Annie along with their friends Ryan (Billy Magnussen), Michelle (Kylie Bunbury), Kevin (Lamorne Morris), and Ryan’s new date Sarah (Sharon Horgan) for a game night, he promises exciting thrills with the reward of his classic sports car for the winner. Brooks is then kidnapped, and the players must try to win the “game” only to discover that the situation is more authentic than it appears.



Imagine the endless twists and turns and double-crossing of David Fincher’s rich-man-gets-kidnapped-for-fun-but-maybe-not? film The Game, told from the point of view of the kidnap victim’s best buds — and also, it’s, like, hilarious.

'Game Night' Is Outwardly A Little More Put-Together Than The Average Studio Comedy

Dropping meek suburban boobs into life-and-death ordeals has become one of Hollywood’s go-to comedic formulas[...] This time, the normies don’t know they’re in way over their heads, because they assume, at least for a while, that the gun-wielding goons that show up at their door are just part of the elaborate role-playing party game they’ve gathered to play.



It certainly helps that this is a movie that feels actually written and not, like so many studio comedies of recent vintage, simply made up as it goes along by a cast of comedians. Perez’s screenplay sets up gags and pays them off all the way through to the very end, and its core of well-established central characters allows us to follow them through some dangerous situations, laughing all the way.



The Main Ensemble Sell Their Roles Admirably Well

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams play perfect couple Max and Annie, and I mean “perfect” in the sense that Perez’s dialogue for them rings true to a real, thriving relationship, with quirky inside jokes and, in this case, a shared competitive desire to win every single game they play. The chemistry between Bateman and McAdams explodes in every scene and only grows stronger when, over the course of one very long and dangerous night, their characters get caught up in conspiracy.



Bateman’s patented slow-burn plays well off McAdams’ upbeat charm (when holding bad guys at gunpoint, she forces them into Child’s Pose), while Magnussen’s inspired idiocy perpetually finds new depths. Horgan, as a newcomer to this circle, gets her fair share of wry put-downs, and the movie even finds an organic excuse for Morris to do his killer Denzel impersonation.



“Game Night” works best as a scene-to-scene showcase for performers like Morris and Sharon Horgan, who — as Kyle’s co-worker and game night plus-one — brings some of the same wry attitude she does to her writing and performance on “Catastrophe.” For this group of characters with diverging comic sensibilities, there are certainly enough laughs here to work as glue to keep the whole stretched-out bits from falling apart.



Jesse Plemmons' Gary Steals The Entire Movie

Jesse Plemons is a national treasure. Here, he plays Gary, a socially awkward cop with a dead-eyed stare who’s perpetually mourning his “angel” of an ex-wife. Gary, a neighbor to Max and Annie, is a former game-night invitee (at least, his ex was) who desperately wants to get back on the friend list. He’s stroking a fluffy white dog when we first see him, checking his mail and interrogating Max and Annie about the three bags of Tostitos in their shopping bags and why they would buy them if, as they just insisted to him, they were not having a game night.



Plemmons plays the role perfectly with a detached deadpan, and great little touches like referring to popcorn as “popped corn.” Daley & Goldstein also make the most of his scenes as if they stumbled into an episode of Hannibal where every time Gary speaks, the camera slowly pushes in, like we’re prey being drawn into a predator’s lair.



Plemons, who’s like Matt Damon channeling Philip Seymour Hoffman on a very dark day, takes a role that’s a walking punchline and turns him into someone who resembles an actual character.



It Does An Okay Job Balancing Its Thriller- And Fincher-Esque Elements With Gags Aplenty

Consciously, if quite superficially, the film is riffing on the twisty architecture of The Game—an amusing target for parody, given that David Fincher’s 1997 puzzle-box thriller is hardly a universally beloved touchstone. Narratively, Game Night is a fairly loose spoof, with screenwriter Mark Perez (Accepted, The Country Bears) adhering closer to the rules of the dubious, aforementioned civilians-in-trouble subgenre, meaning that we get lots of scenes of Bateman, McAdams, and company pratfalling in and out of sticky situations.



As solid as some of these jokes are — “Game Night” is refreshingly self-aware for a comedy of this size — it plays fast and loose with balancing a life-and-death situation and calling on Max and Annie to be willing rubes for laughs. While one elegantly choreographed kitchen fight sequence avoids succumbing to the plague of over-edited studio action sequences, it’s hard to see unwitting characters in the other room be oblivious one moment and intuitive enough to track down a dangerous international smuggler shortly thereafter.

It's Good For A Laugh, But 'Game Night' Is No Masterpiece

The jokes aren’t all winners. The script leans heavily on pop culture references — a plague of just about every recent comedy — but it isn’t entirely lazy, with successful sight gags and one painfully realistic failed round of Celebrity. (“He was the Incredible Hulk” can get a lot of different, incorrect responses, it turns out.)



There are few painfully funny moments in Game Night outside of the scenes with Gary, but it also showcases the offbeat humor Daley & Goldstein excel at. Game Night may not be a film you’ll play again and again, but it’s certainly fun on the first go-round.



TL;DR

At first, you may be inclined to reject it outright, but “Game Night” works so hard to win viewers over that it eventually finds its way to a winning formula.



